EDDYVILLE — Seniors at Eddyville Blakesburg Fremont High School explored career opportunities and college options at the district’s first-ever Rocket Launch Career and College Fair.
On Wednesday, representatives from about 26 area employers, 14 colleges and universities and the Iowa National Guard gathered at the high school to connect with seniors.
From jobs in manufacturing and health care to food and biotechnology, seniors were given the opportunity to participate in mock interviews to prepare them for life after graduation. Representatives from area colleges and the Iowa National Guard were also there to answer questions about higher education and national service.
Steve Noble, junior/senior high school principal at Eddyville Blakesburg Fremont High School, said the district wanted to present students with as many options as possible to help prepare them for their futures.
“Back in the day, the pendulum was certainly swinging towards colleges and universities and having to get a bachelor’s degree and things of that nature, that we’ve kind of left our CTE [Career and Technical Education] positions in dire straits,” said Noble. “We’ve got to staff these CTE positions that are out there as well … the pay can be very good in these trades … so the pendulum is shifting back.”
Seniors have been prepping for Rocket Launch throughout the school year during “Rocket Time” for 30 minutes a day.
“They put in a lot of time and effort, not only the kids but my staff, to get themselves ready for a senior interview, or a mock interview,” Noble said. “It’s nice to be put under this pressure now and to go through this now before the stakes are higher.”
John Thompson, English teacher; Jill Thompson, business teacher; Dawn Black, special education teacher; and Chad Willis, junior/senior counselor organized the event.
Noble hopes the experience has been thought-provoking and a supportive, positive experience for seniors.
“We’re helping them put that foot forward, we’re saying ‘hey, you can do this, we’re all in this together,’” Noble said. “It’s that little nudge … I really do think it’s a tremendous value, and it’s beyond what we can replicate in the classroom.”