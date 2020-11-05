As this editorial was being written Wednesday afternoon, the Presidential election results are unclear in the pursuit of 270 electoral votes for President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden.
Here is what is clear: The elections in Iowa, and around the nation, were conducted securely, safely and efficiently.
There are professionals in charge, from the Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate to local auditors, like Wapello County Auditor Kelly Spurgeon. They also deploy a team of unpaid volunteers across their areas to work the polls by checking in voters and making sure ballots are voted and counted.
It's a huge undertaking that shouldn't go unnoticed.
With record turnout in Iowa, spurred by the continued growth of early absentee voting, Iowa's elections went off virtually without a hitch.
The results were counted quickly and efficiently. Iowa is a model for the nation when it comes to elections. There was little controversy around the nation, despite President Donald Trump's false claim early Wednesday that he had won the election or his unsubstantiated claims of widespread fraud.
Iowa, with weeks of early voting, handled the record turnout in stride. Much of the vote was available, by unofficial but reliable tallies, shortly after midnight.
The move to allow counties to begin processing returned absentee ballots and begin counting them early helped this happen.
But more important than all are the people involved, from the Secretary of State, to the county auditors to the poll workers who worked a full day ensuring the people were able to exercise their right to vote.
To all of those who played a part in the successful election: Thank you, thank you, thank you.
As of Wednesday afternoon, Biden seems to possess the clearest path to victory, but Trump still had space to win, too.
Regardless of who wins, what is clear is our government will still be divided. Exit polls show America is divided itself.
Leading up to the election, partisan politics were at a boiling temperature. Republicans and Democrats pointed the finger at each other when they couldn't come together on a deal for struggling Americans in the middle of a pandemic.
So regardless of how projections go, one thing is clear. America can not sustain itself with this level of partisanship.
When the legislature is back in session, and ultimately our next government takes office in January, we must tamp down the rhetoric and realize Republicans must work with Democrats, and Democrats must work with Republicans.
Clearly, each party will have ideological differences. It appears Republicans will have only a one- or two-seat majority in the Senate now. The Democrats will maintain their majority in the House.
What we need now are politicians who will look for wins for the American people instead of political wins for themselves.