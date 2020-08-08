Gov. Kim Reynolds Tuesday deflected that it isn’t her requiring schools to return to in-person instruction for at least 50 percent of the time this fall. It was the Iowa Legislature and they did so in a bipartisan way. Reynolds wants the media to add context when reporting on the COVID-19 disease, so let’s do that. Senate File 2310 says “primary instruction” should not take place online, except when authorized by the governor. The Iowa Department of Education — also known as the Reynolds administration — took this to mean that 50 percent of the time all schools must offer in-person instruction. Senate Democrats who voted for the bill with their Republican counterparts said the intent was to “provide more flexibility in online learning, not less,” the Democratic leader Janet Petersen said Wednesday. Back when Republicans were the party for local control and small government, they may well have opposed this interpretation, too. It may be safe to return to school in-person, at least half the time, in many districts in Iowa. Consequently, it may not be in others. A district with an older population of teachers may feel more concerned about the health effects of COVID-19 on its staff, whereas a district with a younger staff may not. Some districts may fare a little better in terms of substitute availability, space, technology, etc. This is an issue that would be best left up to local leaders and boards to decide, not someone in a state office. Is the governor going to require school districts to obtain waivers for snow days next? This becomes even more true when the Reynolds administration sets the bar so high. The Centers for Disease Control and Preventionrecommends caution
when communities have a positivity rate of more than 10 percent. Under Reynolds’ order, a school district must serve at least one county above 15 percent positivity rate over a 14-day period and have an absentee rate of 10 percent to get a waiver. In-person classes in the COVID-19 era is uncharted territory. Schools around the world closed have largely been closed since May in many areas. In recent days and weeks, some have begun to reopen, and some of the early results are not great. A school in Greenfield, Indiana — population 20,602 —didn’t make it through their first day
without a positive COVID-19 test. In Georgia, asecond-grade student was positive
on the first day of school. A Thales Academy in Wake Forest had itsfourth-grade students under quarantine
just three weeks into the school year. In late July, Wapello County was one of eight Iowa counties identified as a red zone by the White House’s Coronavirus Task Force. The recommendation, which wasn’t followed, was for bars to close, restaurants to reduce capacity and for masks to be mandated in businesses. This is no slight toward Reynolds, but sometimes local leaders are best suited to make certain decisions. Mask mandates are one of those times. How to handle schooling for the community’s children during a pandemic is another. Let those elected to serve our cities, counties and schools decide, governor.
