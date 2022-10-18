The Oskaloosa Herald and Ottumwa Courier reached out to candidates for all area offices to conduct one-on-one interviews with each candidate to formulate feature stories for publication prior to the general election Nov. 8. The ground rules were the same: topics of discussion were disclosed, but exact questions were not.
Despite The Herald and The Courier’s best efforts which included multiple attempts, not all candidates agreed or provided time for these interviews and as a result, not all candidates will receive stories in The Herald and The Courier. Some campaigns either did not respond or did not agree to the format and thus could not be interviewed for a candidate profile.
U.S. House District 1 Republican candidate Mariannette Miller-Meeks’ campaign did not respond to requests to arrange a time for a one-on-one interview. Iowa State Senate District 44 candidates Rich Taylor and Adrian Dickey also did not respond to The Herald’s interview requests.
