FAIRFIELD — A hearing where one of two Fairfield teens charged with first-degree murder was to argue to exclude certain evidence from trial has been delayed.
Judge Shawn Showers on Wednesday ordered the upcoming July 7 hearing for 16-year-old Willard Noble Chaiden Miller, of Fairfield, be continued. The continuance followed a motion by prosecutors.
Miller has asked the court to evaluate and exclude from trial certain evidence obtained by investigators. Miller's attorneys said evidence was obtained illegally and in violation of the U.S. Constitution.
In requesting the continuance, the state said parties have not yet completed depositions in the matter. Miller's co-defendant Jeremy Everett Goodale has also stated they intend to challenge evidence in the case, but have not yet made filings.
Prosecutors said discovery is not yet completed in the case, and depositions still remain to be completed due to scheduling conflicts. Both should be completed before the motions are head to avoid reopening the record or prompt further similar motions.
The two teens face charges of first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder after Fairfield High School Spanish teacher Nohema Graber, 66, was found dead in a city park. Prosecutors say the teens stalked Graber and then beat her to death with a baseball bat before hiding her body under a tarp, wheelbarrow and railroad ties.
The teens will be tried as adults.
Miller's trial is currently scheduled to begin Nov. 1 in Council Bluffs. Goodale's trial has been set for Aug. 23 but its location has not yet been set.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.