Ottumwa, IA (52501)

Today

Showers and thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. High 73F. SE winds shifting to SW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Cloudy skies after midnight. Low 43F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.