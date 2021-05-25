FAIRFIELD — A man was sentenced to more than a quarter-century in prison after he was convicted of sexually assaulting a minor.
Michael Alexander Coon, of Fairfield, was sentenced Monday to a total of 27 years in prison. He'll need to serve 70% of it before he is eligible for parole, according to Iowa law.
Coon will also be subject to a lifetime on the sex offender registry.
Coon was found guilty as charged by a jury in February on two counts of second-degree sexual abuse and one count of child endangerment.
Jefferson County Attorney Chauncey Moulding said in a statement that his office argued for a lengthy prison sentence because "the abuse was shown to be continuous in nature over a substantial period of time against a very young girl."
Moulding added that Coon has told investigators that he himself had been the victim of serious sexual abuse as a young child.
"Mr. Coon's perpetuation of the cycle of abuse makes this case all the more tragic," Moulding said. "Hopefully Mr. Coon can obtain treatment for his predilections during the course of his sentence, so that if and when he is eventually released from prison, no more children fall prey to his illicit impulses."