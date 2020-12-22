OTTUMWA — Ottumwa was recently included in a Faraway donation through the Iowa Association of Chambers of Commerce.
The grocery chain donated $200,000 to IACC, providing for up to $2,000 in gift cards to IACC members in communities Fareway servers. Greater Ottumwa Partners in Progress received an allotment of the gift cards, which will be distributed to local small businesses and their employees through a Facebook campaign. From Dec. 28 to Jan. 4, each winning nominee will receive a $50 gift card.
“Partnering with Ottumwa store manager Jason Abernathy and Fareway Stores is another way that Greater Ottumwa Partners in Progress provides benefit and recognition for the hard-working folks in our community,” said Shea Greiner, vice president of organizationaladvancement and education at GOPIP.
“We are excited to continue our support of small businesses and their employees during this holiday season,” said Fareway President and CEO Reynolds W. Cramer. “As small businesses continue to face challenges, we are proud to again partner with IACC, which understands how best to serve its small business members during this unique economic time.”
For more information, search the #FarewayShopsLocal hashtag on Facebook.