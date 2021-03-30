Ottumwa Police
12:42 a.m. Saturday. Christopher Lane Hale, 41, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of North Iowa Avenue with driving while barred and possession of controlled substance.
2:10 a.m. Saturday. Joe Scott Bakalar, 44, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 600 block of South Milner Street with public intoxication.
2:52 a.m. Saturday. A juvenile was charged at East Main Street and South Market Street with possession of marijuana.
9:27 a.m. Saturday. Carrie Lynn Higgins, 31, of Cresswell, Oregon, was charged in the 300 block of West Finley Avenue with third-degree theft.
9:27 a.m. Saturday. Chad Dwayne Humphrey, 33, of Cresswell, Oregon, was charged in the 300 block of West Finley Avenue with third-degree theft.
10:36 a.m. Saturday. Robert Edward Taylor, 42, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of Church Street with driving while barred.
12:44 p.m. Saturday. Nicholas Meyers, 36, of Des Moines, was charged in the 2400 block of North Court Street with possession of controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, OWI and driving while barred.
3:19 p.m. Saturday. Rachel Lorenza Austin, 46, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 200 block of South Davis Street with possession of drug paraphernalia and interference with official acts.
4:55 p.m. Saturday. Bernard Weires, 20, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 300 block of Ottumwa Street with domestic abuse assault.
6:20 p.m. Saturday. Chase Michael Ellis, 19, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1600 block of West Second Street with sexual exploitation of a minor and telephone dissemination of obscene material.
7:10 p.m. Saturday. Darien Latroy Davis, 41, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1900 block of Venture Drive with fifth-degree theft.
9:10 p.m. Saturday. Jeslynn Jo Spicer, 20, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1900 block of Venture Drive with fifth-degree theft.
12:02 a.m. Sunday. Robert James Wilson, 28, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 200 block of West Fifth Street with violation of parole, violation of no contact order, domestic abuse assault, willful injury and first-degree harassment.
1:16 a.m. Sunday. Bertino Weires, 49, of Ottumwa, was charged at East Second Street and North Court Street with OWI.
1 p.m. Sunday. Grant Patrick Ponder, 47, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1900 block of Venture Drive with public intoxication.
4:40 p.m. Sunday. Amanda Leigh Farmer, 39, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1100 block of West Second Street with revocation of pretrial release condition and violation of probation.
10:28 p.m. Sunday. Gabriel Ray Burton, 39, of Blakesburg, was charged in the 100 block of South Court Street with public intoxication.
10:49 p.m. Sunday. Lekia Ke Mcquitty, 29, of Eddyville, was charged North Court Road and Bonita Avenue with OWI and violation of protective order.
No time given, Sunday. Wesley Melendez, 40, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 2500 block of North Court Street with interference with official acts.
No time given, Sunday. Cole O'Leary-Thudium, 19, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 2500 block of North Court Street with permit under 18 to consume alcohol and interference with official acts.
2:18 a.m. Monday. Dakotah Wyett Burton, 23, of Ottumwa, was charged at 100 S. Court St. with public intoxication.
2:55 a.m. Monday. Jamison Grant Leathers, 35, of Fairfield, was charged at the intersection of North Court Road and Bonita Avenue with violation of a protection order and interference with official acts.
9:10 a.m. Monday. Rejeff Soram, 20, of Ottumwa, was charged at 900 E. Vine St. with possession of alcohol under legal age, no valid driver's license, no proof of insurance, striking fixtures and failure to control vehicle.
3:30 p.m. Monday. A juvenile, of Ottumwa, was charged at 515 Ray St. with possession of a controlled substance, interference with official acts and probation violation.
7:10 p.m. Monday. Joy Lynn Howard, 43, of Ottumwa, was charged at 1105 S. Sheridan Ave. with interference with official acts, assault on persons in certain occupations and disorderly conduct.
7:30 p.m. Monday. Timothy Terrell Moore, 37, of Ottumwa, was charged at 1000 W. Second St. with driving under suspension.
8:58 p.m. Monday. Rickie Dale Scott, 26, of Ottumwa, was charged at the intersection of East Pennsylvania Avenue and North Elm Street with failure to appear.
9:22 p.m. Monday. Jason Wade Boger, 50, of Ottumwa, was charged at 329 W. Fifth St. with voluntary absence from custody and served a warrant.
10:18 p.m. Monday. Grant Patrick Ponder, 47, of Ottumwa, was charged at 500 Church St. with public intoxication.
10:58 p.m. Monday. Thomas Michael Stodgell, 26, of Ottumwa, was charged at 617 W. Mary St. with OWI.
No time given Monday. Michael Edward Diedrick, 51, of Ottumwa, was charged at 500 Gateway Drive with interference with official acts, failure to appear and probation violation.
Wapello Sheriff
10:13 p.m. Saturday. Edward Feeney III, 20, of Ottumwa, was charged on Highway 63 with driving while barred and possession of drug paraphernalia.
12:55 a.m. Sunday. Jamie Hartwig, 47, of Keswick, was charged in the 100 block of East Alta Vista Avenue with driving under suspension, violation of a restraining order, possession of drug paraphernalia and prohibited acts.
1:58 a.m. Sunday. Dustin Larue, 34, of Eldon, was charged on Fourth Street in Eldon with criminal mischief.
10:20 p.m. Sunday. Mark McLaughlin, 44, of Ottumwa, was charged at Hand Avenue and Milner Street with driving while barred.
Centerville Police
6:30 a.m. Friday. Amanda Kay Agan, 34, of Centerville, was charged in the 600 block of North 18th Street with second-degree criminal mischief.
2:28 a.m. Saturday. Christopher Paul Hobart, 48, of Centerville, was charged at the intersection of 10th Street and West Washington Street with OWI.