Ottumwa Police
6:06 a.m. Monday. Davian Montezz Jefferson, 18, of Burlington, was charged in the 300 block of Benton Street with second-degree robbery. Two male juveniles were also charged with second-degree robbery.
8:46 a.m. Monday. Kasey A. Morrison, 32, of Ottumwa, was charged at the Wapello County Jail with failure to appear.
3:02 p.m. Monday. Mary Ellen Derby, 46, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 300 block of South Iowa Avenue with failure to appear.
5:12 p.m. Monday. Jeffrey Wayne Johns, 36, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 800 block of East Main Street with failure to appear.
6:02 p.m. Monday. Louis Stanley Fitzner, 24, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 400 block of West Woodland Avenue with violation of protective order.
7:47 p.m. Monday. Ryell Quinton McSparen, 22, of Bloomfield, was charged in the 900 block of Hayne St. with violation of protective order.
Wapello County Sheriff
1:01 a.m. Thursday. Pat Nell, 46, of Ottumwa, was charged on Church Street with public intoxication.
1:10 a.m. Thursday. Allen M. White, 23, of Ottumwa, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for parole violation.
5:39 a.m. Friday. Justin Murray, 31, of Fremont, was charged in the 18000 block of Highway 149 with public intoxication.
2:10 p.m. Saturday. Tanner Bruegge, 26, of Fairfield, was arrested on two outstanding warrants for failure to appear.
4:07 p.m. Monday. Trevor White, 36, of Centerville, was arrested in Blakesburg on outstanding warrants for driving while revoked and two counts of driving under suspension. White was also charged with possession of controlled substance and possessing contraband inside a correctional facility.
Centerville Fire and Rescue
Medical calls: 10:24 p.m. Monday. South 19th Street, Centerville. 11:27 p.m. Monday. South Maple Street, Cincinnati. 11:31 p.m. Monday. South 10th Street, Centerville. 2:32 a.m. Tuesday. North Beecher Street, Cincinnati.