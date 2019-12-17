Ottumwa fire
1:08 a.m. Tuesday. Investigation in the 200 block of South Ward Street.
2:13 a.m. Tuesday. Investigation in the 1000 block of East Pennsylvania Avenue.
12:56 p.m. Tuesday. Investigation in the 100 block of Johnson Avenue.
1:14 p.m. Tuesday. Service call in the 2700 block of North Court Street.
Medical calls: 9:42 p.m. Monday. North Court Street. 12:31 a.m. Tuesday. South Willard Street. 2:57 a.m. Tuesday. Oak Ridge Road. 5:53 a.m. Tuesday. Burns Avenue. 7:53 a.m. Tuesday. Ferry and Glenwood streets. 9:46 a.m. Tuesday. Gladstone Street. 9:51 a.m. Tuesday. Ray Street. 1:15 p.m. Tuesday. Chester Avenue. 2:11 p.m. Tuesday. South Sheridan Avenue.
Ottumwa police
12:28 a.m. Monday. Assault was reported in the 200 block of South Willard Street.
9:35 a.m. Monday. Mark Matthew Tollenaar, 29, 329 N. Weller St., Ottumwa, was arrested at the law center on a warrant for failure to appear.
12:46 p.m. Monday. Criminal mischief was reported in the 100 block of South Moore Street.
2:23 p.m. Monday. Theft was reported at the law center.
3:41 p.m. Monday. Jonathan Joe McFarland, 29, no fixed address, was charged in the 1100 block of North Quincy Avenue with theft, interference with official acts, unlawful possession of prescription drugs and arrested on a warrant for failure to appear.
4:40 p.m. Monday. Violation of a protective order was reported in the 600 block of West Second Street.
5:22 p.m. Monday. Johnathan Andrew Ridgway-Wilson, 24, 1018 S. Webster St., Ottumwa, was arrested at the law center on a warrant for probation violation.
Wapello County Sheriff
1:06 p.m. Monday. Burglary was reported in the 115800 block of Dahlonega Road.
3:56 p.m. Monday. James Basham IV, 34, 615 G Ave. West, Oskaloosa, was arrested on warrants for theft, possession of a controlled substance, unauthorized use of credit cards and two counts of driving while revoked.