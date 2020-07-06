Ottumwa Fire
11:53 p.m. Thursday. Car accident with injuries 200 block of North Wapello Street.
10:13 p.m. Friday. Telephone pole on fire in the 900 block of East Vine.
10:08 p.m. Saturday. Yard waste on fire in the 700 block of Glenwood Avenue.
1:51 p.m. Sunday. Grass fire at Highway 63 and Vine Street.
Medical calls: 4:59 p.m. Thursday. East Main Street. 5:35 p.m. Thursday. Queen Anne Avenue. 7:51 p.m. Thursday. North Weller Street. 8:39 p.m. Thursday. Albia Road. 10:08 a.m. Friday. Mary Street. 4:14 p.m. Friday. West Second Street. 4:57 p.m. Friday. South Davis Street. 5:23 p.m. Friday. North Ward Street. 9:33 p.m. Friday. Albia Road. 11:38 p.m. Friday. South Lillian Street. 12:11 a.m. Saturday. Church Street. 1:12 a.m. Saturday. North Quincy Avenue. 10:01 a.m. Saturday. South Union Street. 10:20 a.m. Saturday. West Finley Avenue. 11:44 a.m. Saturday. South Lillian Street. 4:11 p.m. Saturday. Filmore Street. 5:38 p.m. Saturday. Memorial Park. 7:41 p.m. Saturday. West Second Street. 10:17 p.m. Saturday. Davis Street. 10:56 p.m. Saturday. North Court Street. 12:28 a.m. Sunday. South Sheridan Street. 1:05 a.m. Sunday. Albia Road. 6:45 a.m. Sunday. West Second Street. 12:19 p.m. Sunday. North Court Street. 2:46 p.m. Sunday. North Ash Street. 2:03 a.m. Monday. Oak Ridge Road. 3:51 a.m. Monday. South Willard Street. 4:37 a.m. Monday. West Second Street. 4:31 p.m. Monday. Swanson Avenue.
Ottumwa Police
2:45 a.m. Thursday. Todd Mathew Downing, 29, of 306 E. Park Ave., Ottumwa, was charged at East Pennsylvania Avenue and North Jefferson Street with disorderly conduct, interference with official acts, no valid license, possession of drug paraphernalia, and unlawful possession of a prescription drug.
11:09 a.m. Thursday. James William Shilling, 45, 243 N. Davis St., Ottumwa, was charged at East Mary Street and South Madison Avenue with driving while barred.
12:49 p.m. Thursday. Ryan Fredrick Kimmel, 29, of 205 E. Poplar, Bloomfield, was charged in the 100 block of South Green Street with driving while barred.
12:50 p.m. Thursday. Jeffrey Scott Belliveau, 33, homeless, Ottumwa, was charged in the 500 block of West Fourth Street with probation violation.
6:05 p.m. Thursday. Tory Lynn Williams, 23, of 409 N. Madison Ave., Ottumwa, was charged in the 300 block of West Second Street with probation violation.
8:34 p.m. Thursday. William Michael Shepherd Jr., 819 E. Mary St., Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of South Birch Street with failure to appear.
9:24 p.m. Thursday. James Joseph Lee, 56, Homeless, Ottumwa, was charged in the 300 block of South Iowa Avenue with violation of protective order.
9:32 p.m. Thursday. Kimberly Ellen Ward, 34, 2538 Clearview St., Ottumwa, was arrested in the 800 block of Gateway Drive for a warrant.
12:02 a.m. Friday. Larry Dale Babcock, 45, 250 S. Ward St., Ottumwa, was arrested there for a warrant.
12:52 a.m. Friday. Walter Leon Denham, 40, 126 S. Cooper Ave., Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of West Second Street with probation violation.
12:52 a.m. Friday. Tyler Jay Jackson, 28, 217 S. Ransom St., Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of West Second Street with parole violation, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of controlled substance.
12:52 a.m. Friday. Britny Nicole Jackson, 30, 139 Taft Circle, Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of West Second Street with possession of a controlled substance.
3:11 a.m. Friday. Steven M. Davenport, 29, of 1001 Kent Place, Topeka, Kansas, was charged at South Union and East Main streets with OWI.
11:23 a.m. Friday. Kierstyn Sierra Puffinbarger, 22, 12718 Angle Road, Ottumwa, was charged in the 2800 block of North Court Road with interference and arrested for a warrant.
7:22 p.m. Friday. Steven Gabriel Nicolai, 29, 309 Clarence St., Ottumwa, was charged there with public intoxication.
3:22 a.m. Saturday. Luvenky Ariste, 28, 530 Frank St., Ottumwa, was charged at North Green and East Sixth streets with OWI and possession of drug paraphernalia.
7:09 a.m. Saturday. Darin Eric Anders, 45, 504 E. Third St., Moulton, was charged in the 200 block of East Alta Vista Avenue with OWI and possession of a controlled substance.
9:39 a.m. Saturday. Kathleen Marie Lucas, 57, 118 S. Union St., Ottumwa, was charged there with assault causing bodily injury.
7:20 p.m. Saturday. Simanto Eis, 32, 133 N. Weller St., Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of East Second Street with public intoxication.
8:48 p.m. Saturday. Adalberto Isa Bonilla Alvarez, 35, 414 N. Weller St., Ottumwa, was charged at North Milner Street and East Finley Avenue with driving under suspension, interference with official acts, OWI and prohibited acts.
3:10 a.m. Sunday. Jeremy D. Winston, 34, 906 Richmond Ave., Ottumwa, was charged in the 1400 block of West Finley Avenue with interference.
5:11 a.m. Sunday. Adrien Jean, 30, of 6723 Boulevard of Champions, North Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, was charged in the 400 block of North Market Street with interference and public intoxication.
1:58 p.m. Sunday. Timothy James Bukowski, 25, 1008 Hackberry St., Ottumwa, was charged in the 300 block of West Second Street with probation violation.
7:52 p.m. Sunday. Savanna Elaina Patterson, 24, 503 Appanoose St., Ottumwa, was charged in the 200 block of East Main Street with violation of protective order.
7:52 p.m. Sunday. Raven Lea Strode, 29, of 210 E. Main St., Ottumwa, was arrested there for a warrant.
8:29 p.m. Sunday. Cari Ann Foster, 41, 2217 W. Main St., Ottumwa, was arrested in the 100 block of Blackhawk Road for a warrant.
9:30 p.m. Sunday. Ray David Young, 301 N. Holt, Ottumwa, was charged in the 500 block of West Mary Street with disorderly conduct.
9:46 p.m. Sunday. Rensen Nean, 27, unknown address, Ottumwa, was charged in the 900 block of North Quincy Avenue with public intoxication.
11:51 p.m. Sunday. Gordon Edward Laumeyer, 32, 2236 W. Second St., Ottumwa, was charged at the intersection of North McLean and West Third streets with child endangerment and OWI.
Wapello County Sheriff
5:45 a.m. Thursday. Meoni Cordell Dennis, 18, 126 E. Maple Ave., Ottumwa, was transported from Polk County Jail to the Wapello County Jail and arrested on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear.
Centerville Police
3:15 a.m. Saturday. Derry Wyatt Long, 25, W. State St., Centerville, was charged in the 100 block of E. Wall St. with OWI first offense.
8:19 a.m. Saturday. Danny Ray Powers, 33, N. Park Ave., Centerville, was charged in the 500 block of West Cottage Street with domestic abuse assault third or subsequent offense, assault while participating in a felony, assault with a dangerous weapon, carrying weapons, and disorderly conduct.
8:22 a.m. Sunday. Lavan Devon Brandt Jr., 26, homeless, Centerville, was charged in the 700 block of W. Lane St. with failure to appear, felon in control of a firearm, fourth-degree theft and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Appanoose County Sheriff
11:49 a.m. Thursday. Jacob R. Yoder, 29, 260th Ave., Chariton, was charged at the Centerville Law Center with probation violation.
9:29 p.m. Friday. Kalie Jo Hutt, 34, 205th St., Bloomfield, was charged in the 200 block of West Union Street in Unionville, Iowa, with failure to appear.
Centerville Fire and Rescue
8:44 a.m. Saturday. Personal injury accident 17300 block Highway J29, Centerville.
Medical calls: 8:21 a.m. Thursday. East Terry Street, Centerville. 8:24 a.m. Thursday. 200th Avenue, Centerville. 11:51 a.m. Thursday. St. Josephs Drive, Centerville. 1:04 p.m. Thursday. West Van Buren Street, Centerville. 3:28 p.m. Thursday. 430th Street, Plano. 4:04 p.m. Thursday. 180th Avenue, Centerville. 7:52 p.m. Thursday. West Van Buren Street, Centerville. 10:51 a.m. Friday. South Fifth St., Centerville. 10:58 a.m. Friday. North 18th Street, Centerville. 11:17 a.m. Friday. South 12th Street, Centerville. 1:08 p.m. Friday. East Vine Street, Cincinnati. 6:52 p.m. Friday. St. Josephs Drive, Centerville. 9:11 p.m. Friday. Highway J3T, Moravia. 10:03 p.m. Friday. South Drake Avenue, Centerville. 5:12 p.m. Saturday. North Main Street, Centerville. 5:18 p.m. Saturday. Highway J5T. 5:45 p.m. Saturday. South Drake Avenue, Centerville. 5:49 p.m. Saturday. Hornet Place, Moravia. 9:22 p.m. Sunday. North 13th Street, Centerville. 3:12 a.m. Sunday. South Main Street, Centerville. 9:46 p.m. Sunday. East Washington Street, Centerville. 11:09 p.m. Sunday. East Prairie Street, Centerville.
Moulton Fire and Rescue
Medical calls: 7:32 p.m. Saturday. East First Street, Moulton.