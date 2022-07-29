Ottumwa Police
2:35 a.m. July 22. Maelee Marie Cutler, 20, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 200 block of South Market Street with persons under legal age.
9:55 a.m. July 22. Jaden Franklin Guette, 21, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 400 block of North Jefferson Street with failure to appear.
11:41 p.m. July 22. Jason Lee Vanveen, 45, of Ottumwa, was charged at East Fourth Street and North Jefferson Street with driving while barred.
No time given, July 22. Gabriela Martinez, 28, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 300 block of North Hancock Street with driving while barred.
12:30 a.m. July 23. James Earl Harland, 48, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 200 block of Richmond Avenue with driving while barred.
5:50 a.m. July 23. Audrey Renee Cowman, 37, of Ottumwa, was charged at the Wapello County Jail with theft.
1:10 p.m. July 23. Casey James Schulte, 37, of Bloomfield, was served with a warrant in the 1000 block of East Pennsylvania Avenue.
4:44 p.m. July 23. Rahlyne Elizabeth Snow, 21, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 800 block of East Williams Street with violation of probation.
4:44 p.m. July 23. Brandon Lee Swailes, 23, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 800 block of East Williams Street with two counts of violation of probation.
7:10 p.m. July 23. Jose Rosalio Hernandez, 20, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of Church Street with two counts of possession of controlled substance and OWI.
7:10 p.m. July 23. A juvenile was charged in the 100 block of Church Street with person under 21 using tobacco/vapor products and harassment of public official.
7:10 p.m. July 23. Christopher Westerfield, 22, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of Church Street with possession of drug paraphernalia.
1:13 a.m. July 24. Tr Etomara, 31, of Ottumwa, was charged at Chester Avenue and South Pocahontas Street with OWI second offense, drunk driving revocation and open container.
3:09 a.m. July 24. Michael I. Hollingsworth, 61, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 300 block of East Fourth Street with domestic abuse assault.
5:16 a.m. July 24. Kip Kolby Dorey, 30, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1600 block of West Second Street with second-degree sexual abuse.
10:53 a.m. July 24. Jose Casillas Rodriguez, 32, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 300 block of North Hancock Street with domestic abuse assault and third-degree criminal mischief.
2:10 p.m. July 24. Troy Leroy Osborne, 46, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1000 block of East Pennsylvania Avenue with violation of no contact order.
1:16 a.m. July 25. Jannia A. Joiner, 19, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 200 block of East Fourth Street with interference with official acts.
1:16 a.m. July 25. Janiah Teaisha Robinson, 20, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 200 block of East Fourth Street with interference with official acts and was served with a warrant.
7:45 a.m. July 25. A juvenile was charged in the 700 block of Riverside Lane with third-degree burglary and possession/purchase alcohol under legal age.
10:17 a.m. July 25. Jose Orozco Jr., 32, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1000 block of Albia Road with domestic abuse assault.
12:01 p.m. July 25. William Joseph Hill, 46, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 300 block of Randolph Street with disorderly conduct and third-degree criminal mischief.
12:01 p.m. July 25. A juvenile was charged in the 300 block of Randolph Street with disorderly conduct.
12:01 p.m. July 25. Trey Allen Paulos, 18, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 300 block of Randolph Street with disorderly conduct.
12:02 p.m. July 25. Erlin Ramirez-Gomez, 20, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1000 block of North Quincy Avenue with trespass.
1 p.m. July 25. Cherri Princess Brown, 33, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 600 block of North Green Street with two counts of possession of controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and trespass.
1 p.m. July 25. Johnny Martin Martinez, 46, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 600 block of North Green Street with trespass.
2 p.m. July 25. Merlin Buruta, 32, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1900 block of Venture Drive with domestic abuse assault.
2:29 p.m. July 25. Jeanne Ann Richards, 61, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of South Ransom Street with first-degree arson, first-degree criminal mischief and third-degree burglary.
3:19 p.m. July 25. Charles Ray Allen, 53, of Ottumwa, was served with a warrant in the 500 block of Ottumwa Street.
3:25 p.m. July 25. Cole Jay Oleary-Thudium, 20, of Ottumwa, was charged at the Wapello County Jail with failure to appear.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.