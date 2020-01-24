Ottumwa fire
3:40 p.m. Thursday. Cancelled en route to Finley Avenue.
10:07 a.m. Friday. Investigation in the 100 block of East Second Street.
Medical calls: 6:54 p.m. Thursday. North Court Street. 7:30 p.m. Thursday. West Keota Street. 9:08 p.m. Thursday. South Schuyler Street. 2:13 a.m. Friday. East Second Street. 2:48 a.m. Friday. South Union Street. 10:46 a.m. Friday. South Foster Street. 11:21 a.m. Friday. Chester Avenue.
Ottumwa police
12:31 a.m. Thursday. Trina Delsue Dowd, age and address not given, was charged at the law center with probation violation.
4:12 a.m. Thursday. Aneson Thomas, 20, 224 N. Jefferson St., Ottumwa, was arrested in the 500 block of North Jefferson Street on a warrant for unspecified charges.
6:52 a.m. Thursday. Theft was reported in the 200 block of North Fellows Avenue.
7:23 a.m. Thursday. Shannon Marie Beadle, 34, 423 Hughes Ave., Ottumwa, was arrested at East Vine and North Sheridan Avenue on a warrant for unspecified charges.
10:30 a.m. Thursday. Izahia Lee Rushman, 32, 127 N. James St., Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of North Ransom Street with driving while revoked.
12:24 p.m. Thursday. Gillian Rene Hole, 32, 419 Hamilton St., Ottumwa, was charged there with possession of drug paraphernalia and harassment.
6:12 p.m. Thursday. Michael Lee Thomas, 31, 210 E. Woodland Ave., Ottumwa, was arrested on North Quincy Avenue on a warrant for unspecified charges.
7:06 p.m. Thursday. Burglary and theft were reported in the 100 block of South Ransom Street.
8:12 p.m. Thursday. Mark Joseph Sery, 21, 408 Carter Ave., Ottumwa, was arrested in the 1000 block of East Williams Street on a warrant for failure to appear.
Wapello County Sheriff
1:23 p.m. Thursday. Jonathan Wolver, 30, Bloomfield, was charged in the 300 block of Main Street in Chillicothe with assault, trespassing and driving while barred.
3:48 p.m. Thursday. Michael Polster, 31, 2705 N. Sixth St., Wausau, Wisconsin, was arrested on a warrant for sexual exploitation of a minor and dissemination and exhibition of obscene material to minors.
5:57 p.m. Thursday. Darrell Jones, 29, 2405 N. Court St., Ottumwa, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear and charged with possession with intent to distribute less than 50 kg of marijuana and drug tax stamp violation
7:09 p.m. Thursday. Darness Jones, 27, 115 N. Benton St., Ottumwa, was charged in the 2400 block of North Court Street with interference with official acts.