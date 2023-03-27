Ottumwa Police
12:01 a.m. Friday. A 35-year-old male was charged at North Ferry Street and Greenwood Drive with driving under suspension.
1 a.m. Friday. A 32-year-old male was charged in the 500 block of Pennsylvania Avenue with failure to appear.
2 a.m. Friday. A 19-year-old male was charged in the 100 block of North Court Street with public intoxication.
2:01 a.m. Friday. An 18-year-old male was charged at West Second Street and North Court Street with persons under legal age.
6:32 p.m. Friday. A 21-year-old male was charged at the Wapello County Jail with failure to appear.
10:05 p.m. Friday. A 31-year-old female was charged in the 700 block of Riverside Lane with failure to appear.
11:21 p.m. Friday. A 40-year-old female was charged in the 1500 block of Swanson Avenue with two counts possession of controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
11:21 p.m. Friday. A 40-year-old female was charged in the 1900 block of Venture Drive with trespass, fifth-degree theft, driving under suspension, third-degree theft and driving while barred.
