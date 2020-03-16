Ottumwa fire
1:11 p.m. Friday. Grass fire in the 1100 block of Lake Road.
7:07 p.m. Sunday. Investigation in the 1800 block of Venture Drive.
Medical calls: 5:44 p.m. Friday. Pike Road.
5:43 p.m. Friday. East Mary Street.
6:52 p.m. Friday. West Second Street.
8:21 p.m. Friday. Park and Wapello streets.
8:49 p.m. Friday. South Sheridan Avenue.
9:32 p.m. Friday. East Rochester Road.
10:09 p.m. Friday. East Maple Avenue.
1:54 a.m. Saturday. Market and Main streets.
2:50 a.m. Saturday. North Ward Street.
9:21 a.m. Saturday. Oak Ridge Road.
9:50 a.m. Saturday. South Ward Street.
4:27 p.m. Saturday. South Sheridan Avenue.
6:52 p.m. Saturday. West Keota Street.
10:13 p.m. Saturday. Center Avenue.
11:34 p.m. Saturday. West Second Street.
8:13 a.m. Sunday. Boone Avenue.
8:30 a.m. Saturday. Oak Ridge Road.
10:19 a.m. Saturday. West Finley Avenue.
12:22 p.m Sunday. Queen Anne Avenue.
6 p.m. Sunday. Albia Road.
12:18 a.m. Monday. South Webster Street.
1:25 a.m. Monday. North Weller Street.
5:35 a.m. Monday. East Manning Avenue.
8:59 a.m. Monday. North Court and Fourth streets.
11:32 a.m. Monday. Truman Street. 1:40 p.m. Monday. East Second Street.
2:02 p.m. Monday. West Finley Avenue.
Ottumwa police
1:07 a.m. Friday. David Logan Eakins, 18, 902 Center Ave., Ottumwa, was charged in the 600 block of North Fellows Avenue with person under legal age and public intoxication.
2 a.m. Friday. Rachael Lorenza Austin, 45, no fixed address, was charged in the 900 block of North Quincy Avenue with public intoxication.
7:08 a.m. Friday. Theft was reported in the 600 block of South Iowa Avenue.
7:40 a.m. Friday. Criminal mischief was reported in the 100 block of North Ward Street.
8:37 a.m. Friday. Theft was reported at the law center.
9:51 a.m. Friday. Harassment was reported in the 100 block of South Washington Street.
2:28 p.m. Friday. Burglary from a motor vehicle was reported in the 100 block of South Van Buren Avenue.
6:52 p.m. Friday. Christopher Allen Coram, 29, 345 N. Ferry St., Ottumwa, was charged there with domestic abuse.
7:08 p.m. Friday. Burglary from a motor vehicle was reported in the 200 block of North Davis Street.
8:45 p.m. Friday. Ryan Alexander Dicks, 37, 543 W. Finley Ave., Ottumwa, was charged at Richmond Avenue and North Adella Street with driving while intoxicated.
8:49 p.m. Friday. Burglary was reported in the 100 block of South Union Street.
1:50 a.m. Saturday. Amber Dawn Utterback, 35, 201 E. Court St., Ottumwa, was charged in the 1500 block of North Court Street with driving while intoxicated.
2:02 a.m. Saturday. Anthony Carvell Hendrix, 40, 314 N. McLean St., Ottumwa, was charged at Hill Avenue and North Court Street with interference with official acts and public intoxication. Leroy McClinton, 37, 530 W. Fourth St., Apt. A, Ottumwa, was charged with driving while intoxicated.
2:07 a.m. Saturday. Tristan Liam Denton, 23, 428 S. Tacoma Ave., Ottumwa, was charged at North Court and Mistletoe streets with public intoxication. Martin Coltrane Lamb, 27, 1702 W. Second St., Ottumwa, was charged with driving while intoxicated.
10:07 a.m. Saturday. Striking fixtures was reported in the 1200 block of South Milner Street.
2:19 p.m. Saturday. Lisa Jean Robnett, 26, was charged in the 1900 block of Venture Drive with theft.
3:07 p.m. Saturday. Hit and run was reported in the 300 block of Church Street.
3:23 p.m. Saturday. Dyllen Daniel Thomas Robinson, 25, 407 S. Tacoma St., Ottumwa, was charged in the 400 block of Osceola Street with assault and burglary.
3:35 p.m. Saturday. Fredrick Gene Larue, 57, 4707 63rd Ave., Eldon, was charged at Boone Avenue and Tuttle Street with driving while suspended, interference with official acts, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.
4:48 p.m. Saturday. Rachael Katie Hasley, 33, no fixed address, was charged in the 1000 block of North Court Street with trespassing.
5:40 p.m. Saturday. Willful injury was reported in the 200 block of West Williams Street.
10:52 p.m. Saturday. Allan Joseph Wright, 34, 512 Church St., Eldon, was charged in the 1500 block of North Court Street with driving while suspended and driving while intoxicated.
11:14 p.m. Saturday. John Michael Wey, 21, 248 S. Moore St., Ottumwa, was charged in the 2500 block of North Court Street with public intoxication.
11:48 p.m. Saturday. Rafael Shay Ramirez, 27, 925 N. Court St., Ottumwa, was arrested at the law center on a warrant for parole violation.
12:25 a.m. Sunday. Andrew Neal Martin, 37, 219 S. Davis St., Ottumwa, was charged at North Court and Albany streets with driving while intoxicated.
12:47 a.m. Sunday. Jesse Lee McElroy, 43, 130 N. James St., Ottumwa, was charged in the 2400 block of North Court Street with driving while suspended, driving while intoxicated, and speeding.
1:58 a.m. Sunday. Eric Allen Rupe, 53, 248 S. Moore St., Ottumwa, was charged in the 1500 block of South Moore Street with driving while intoxicated.
5:19 p.m. Sunday. Sean Ryan Smith, 30, 526 Chester Ave., Ottumwa, was charged in the 500 block of Minnesota Street with carrying weapons, driving while barred, interference with official acts, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance and arrested on a warrant for unspecified charges.
10:46 p.m. Sunday. Spencer Ryan Rucker Drish, 30, 123 N. Green St., Ottumwa, was arrested there on a warrant for parole violation.