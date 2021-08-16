Ottumwa Police
12:11 a.m. Friday. Michael Lee Thomas, 32, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 600 block of North Fellows Avenue with domestic abuse assault and willful injury.
12:43 p.m. Friday. Michael Lee Thomas, 32, of Ottumwa, was charged at the Wapello County Jail with violation of a protection order.
2:49 a.m. Saturday. Gage Michael parks, 20, of Ottumwa, was charged at Church and Myrtle streets with public intoxication.
4:46 a.m. Saturday. Stevenson Batlok, 20, of Ottumwa, was charged at North Court Street and Lincoln Avenue with OWI, possession of alcohol under the legal age, control vehicle, no valid license, no proof of insurance.
6:47 a.m. Saturday. Christopher Arron Lowe, 45, of Ottumwa, was charged at the Wapello County Jail with domestic abuse assault.
3:59 p.m. Saturday. Arrey Ndip Etta Ketchen, 24, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1000 block of East Main Street with unauthorized used of credit card.
4:13 p.m. Saturday. Anthony Duane McNeely, 43, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1800 block of Venture Drive with fifth-degree theft and trepass.
6:32 p.m. Saturday. Gregory Patrick Egan, 54, of Peosta, was charged in the 400 block of Church Street with public intoxication.
10:30 p.m. Saturday. John Carey Corder, 43, of Ottumwa, was charged at East Williams and South James streets with controlled substance violation, eluding, speeding and driving under suspension.
1:08 a.m. Sunday. Andrew James Leaf, 42, of Ottumwa, was charged at East Main Street and South Iowa Avenue with possession of drug paraphernalia, no proof of insurance, operation without registration and driving while barred.
7:16 a.m. Sunday. Jaden Franklin Guyette, 20, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1000 block of East Main Street with two counts of probation violation and voluntary absence from custody.
8:45 a.m. Sunday. Kalina Rene Lord, 28, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 800 block of South Moore Street with failure to appear.
10:28 a.m. Sunday. Colten Benson, 34, of Ottumwa, was charged at the Wapello County Jail with third-degree harassment.
11:49 a.m. Sunday. Robert Eugene McPheter, 40, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 700 block of East Finley Avenue with fourth-degree criminal mischief and second-degree harassment.
11:49 a.m. Sunday. Robert Eugene McPheter, 40, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 700 block of East Finley Avenue with fifth-degree criminal mischief and first-degree harassment.
1:35 p.m. Sunday. Kenneth Edward Cale Jr., 45, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of South Fellows Avenue with violation of no-contact order.
2:28 p.m. Sunday. Loretta Marie Hannam, 56, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 700 block of North Green Street with domestic abuse assault.
8 p.m. Sunday. Mason Dale McNeely, 18, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 500 block of Ray Street with fifth-degree theft.
8:02 p.m. Sunday. Mason Dale McNeely, 18, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 500 block of Ray Street with first-degree harassment.
3:05 p.m. Sunday. Jeremy Ray Showalter, 40, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 600 block of South Adella Street with trespass.