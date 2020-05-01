Ottumwa fire
3:09 p.m. Thursday. Car fire in the 200 block of Richmond Avenue.
4:22 p.m. Thursday. Investigation in the 1000 block of South Lillian Street.
9:22 p.m. Thursday. Smoke complaint in the 700 block of Center Avenue.
10:37 p.m. Thursday. Smoke complaint in the 400 block of Waverly Avenue.
2:51 a.m. Friday. Smoke complaint in the 800 block of Grant Street.
9:29 a.m. Friday. Service call in the 400 block of McKinley Avenue.
11:32 a.m. Friday. Smoke complaint in the 400 block of North Madison Avenue.
Medical calls: 2:56 p.m. Thursday. Osceola Street. 4:42 p.m. Thursday. North Hancock Street. 6:59 p.m. Thursday. Mary and Webster streets. 8:50 p.m. Thursday. North Johnson Avenue. 11:29 p.m. Thursday. Lillian Street. 9:29 a.m. Friday. McKinley Avenue. 12:05 p.m. Friday. East Pennsylvania Avenue. 3:03 p.m. Friday. South Market Street. 3:46 p.m. Friday. East Second Street.
Ottumwa police
3:30 a.m. Thursday. Domestic assault was reported in the 400 block of North Clay Street.
10:59 a.m. Thursday. Domestic assault was reported in the 200 block of East McLean Street.
11:14 a.m. Thursday. Pearl Jean Shepherd, 51, 4367 91st Ave., Ottumwa, was charged at East Main Street and South Iowa Avenue with keeping prohibited animal.
3:21 p.m. Thursday. A juvenile was charged at South Madison Avenue and Adeline Road with criminal mischief.
3:51 p.m. Thursday. Theft was reported at the law center.
4:08 p.m. Thursday. Trespassing was reported in the 500 block of Boone Avenue.
4:23 p.m. Thursday. Douglass Barton Traul, 44, 265 Grandview Ave., Ottumwa, was arrested there on a warrant for unspecified charges.
6:45 p.m. Thursday. Striking an unattended vehicle was reported in the 100 block of South Iowa Avenue.
7:58 p.m. Thursday. George Emmery Sapp, 56, 125 S. Davis St., Ottumwa, was charged there with domestic assault.