Ottumwa Police
12:04 p.m. Sept. 12. Amber Rose McNeely, 42, of Ottumwa, was charged at the Wapello County Jail with violation of parole.
4 p.m. Sept. 12. Patience Renee Dugger, 24, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 200 block of West Main Street with public intoxication.
6:32 p.m. Sept. 12. Alec Michael Coleman, 22, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 500 block of West Fourth Street with failure to appear.
8:41 p.m. Sept. 12. James Robert Townsend, 35, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 300 block of West Keota Street with violation of parole.
No time given, Sept. 12. Mindy Cordray, 46, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 300 block of South Ward Street with two counts of controlled substance violation and failure to affix drug tax stamp.
No time given, Sept. 12. Michael Lee Lippincott, 51, of Ottumwa, was served with a warrant at East Mary Street and South Moore Street.
7:51 a.m. Sept. 13. Michael Joseph Ritter, 38, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1000 block of East Main Street with public intoxication.
3 p.m. Sept. 13. Mark Paul Heyn, 49, of Fairfield, was charged at five corners with two counts of possession of controlled substance and was served with a warrant.
4 p.m. Sept. 13. Jade Franklin Guyette, 21, of Ottumwa, was charged with revocation of pretrial release.
9:04 p.m. Sept. 13. Juan Jose Perez-Esparza, 39, of Ottumwa, was charged at the Wapello County Jail with failure to appear.
3:03 a.m. Sept. 14. Montell Mario Rivers, 22, of Ottumwa, was charged at North Jefferson Street and Anna Street with assault causing bodily injury and violation of no contact order.
3:31 a.m. Sept. 14. Vanessa Michelle Deiters, 26, of Ottumwa, was served with a warrant in the 200 block of East Fifth Street.
9:15 a.m. Sept. 14. A juvenile was charged in the 500 block of East Second Street with possession of controlled substance.
10:44 a.m. Sept. 14. Mark Turner, 56, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 600 block of Church Street with domestic abuse assault.
2:12 p.m. Sept. 14. A juvenile was charged in the 500 block of East Second Street with assault.
2:27 p.m. Sept. 14. Leon Laroy Stewart, 39, of Ottumwa, was charged at the Wapello County Jail with second-degree murder.
3 p.m. Sept. 14. Katherine Maree White, 44, of Ottumwa, was charged at North Cherry Street and Plum Street
3:30 p.m. Sept. 14. Leon Laroy Stewart, 39, of Ottumwa, was charged at the Wapello County Jail with two counts of parole violation.
5:13 p.m. Sept. 14. Joseph Sebastion Schmitz, 29, of Ottumwa, was charged at West Mary Street and South Milner Street with violation of no contact order.
5:49 p.m. Sept. 14. Danyelle Marie Corder, 21, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 800 block of Ransom Street with fifth-degree theft.
No time given, Sept. 14. Dalton Robert Prasch, 21, of Ottumwa, was charged at North Jefferson Street and Anna Street with possession of controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
12:39 a.m. Sept. 15. Cory Luther Lee Emery, 31, of Ottumwa, was charged at Church Street and North Sheridan Avenue with OWI second offense.
8:35 a.m. Sept. 15. Marilyn Marie Wilkins, 23, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 400 block of South Webster Street with failure to appear.
5:34 p.m. Sept. 15. Ashley Nicole Iseton, 18, of Ottumwa, was served with a warrant at the Wapello County Jail.
5:35 p.m. Sept. 15. Lucy Pauline Jarvis, 56, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1800 block of Venture Drive with fifth-degree theft.
5:39 p.m. Sept. 15. Derek Sean Inman, 39, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1400 block of Greenwood Drive with driving while barred, operation without registration, no valid license, no proof of insurance and interference with official acts.
10:10 p.m. Sept. 15. Jacob Eugene Good, 36, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 200 block of Osage Drive with violation of parole and violation of probation.
11:04 p.m. Sept. 15. Michael Joseph Ritter, 38, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 300 block of South Ash Street with public intoxication.
11:47 p.m. Sept. 15. Michelle Lee Sammons, 35, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 900 block of Silk Street with possession of drug paraphernalia, violation of no contact order and public intoxication.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.