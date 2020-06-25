Ottumwa fire
8:27 a.m. Wednesday. Assistance call in the 100 block of East Woodland Avenue.
5:32 p.m. Wednesday. Motor vehicle accident at Highway 34 and the Ferry Street Extension.
9:24 p.m. Wednesday. Motor vehicle accident at Third and Holt streets.
7:48 a.m. Thursday. Smoke complaint in the 300 block of Clarence Street.
Medical calls: 9:33 a.m. Wednesday. South Ward Street. 10:51 a.m. Wednesday. South Madison Avenue. 10:56 a.m. Wednesday. South Market Street. 11:29 a.m. Wednesday. North Birch Street. 11:31 a.m. Wednesday. Bluegrass Road. 1:16 p.m. Wednesday. South Iowa Avenue. 1:29 p.m. Wednesday. Richmond Avenue. 6:53 p.m. Wednesday. Queen Anne Avenue. 12:36 a.m. Thursday. West Second Street. 3:08 a.m. Thursday. Wildwood Drive. 1:20 p.m. Thursday. North Quincy Avenue.
Ottumwa police
1:21 a.m. Wednesday. Karri Jo Wabasha, 28, 725 N. Green St., Ottumwa, was arrested in the 400 block of North Weller Street on a warrant for failure to appear.
4:23 a.m. Wednesday. Manson Eis, 29, 206 N. Fellows Ave., Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of North Weller Street with violation of a restraining order.
8:54 a.m. Wednesday. Criminal mischief was reported in the 200 block of Fairview Avenue.
9:51 a.m. Wednesday. Melissa Irene Fourour, 44, 917 Sheffield St., Ottumwa, was arrested at the courthouse on a warrant for unspecified charges.
10:38 a.m. Wednesday. Theft was reported in the 600 block of East Court Street.
6 p.m. Wednesday. Theft was reported in the 2000 block of Chester Avenue.
6:14 p.m. Wednesday. Robert Alan Large, 54, 923 S. Davis St., Ottumwa, was charged int he 100 block of South Ash Street with violating a protective order.
6:35 p.m. Wednesday. Jay Dean McIntosh, 31, 122 N. Ward St., Ottumwa, was charged at East Finley Avenue and South Ward Street with domestic assault.
8:59 p.m. Wednesday. Use of fireworks was reported in the 800 block of Allison Avenue.
10:19 p.m. Wednesday. Four juveniles were charged in the 100 block of Church Street with prohibited acts.
Wapello County Sheriff
10:47 a.m. Wednesday. Michael Madden, 38, 318 N. Sheridan Ave., Ottumwa, was charged on Church Street with driving while barred.
8:45 p.m. Wednesday. Corey Fenton, 34, 2970 N.E. 78th Ave., Ankeny, was arrested on warrants for probation violation.