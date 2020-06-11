Ottumwa fire
5:01 p.m. Wednesday. Motor vehicle accident in the 1300 block of Albia Road.
3:38 a.m. Thursday. Fire alarm in the 900 block of East Vine Street.
8:26 a.m. Thursday. Investigation on Boone Avenue.
11:01 a.m. Thursday. Motor vehicle accident at Court and Mistletoe streets
Medical calls: 11:13 p.m. Wednesday. South Madison Avenue. 5:45 a.m. Thursday. Wildwood Drive. 6:50 a.m. Thursday. East Maple Avenue. 9:36 a.m. Thursday. Second and Jefferson streets. 9:58 a.m. Thursday. Ransom Street. 10:47 a.m. Thursday. East Mary Street. 1:45 a.m. Thursday. Albany Street.
Ottumwa police
12 a.m. Wednesday. Soier Soien, 25, 206 N. Fellows Ave., Ottumwa, was charged in the 1100 block of East Second Street with no insurance and driving while intoxicated.
7:38 a.m. Wednesday. Anthony Michaels, 32, 424 N. Court St., No. 3, Ottumwa, was charged in the 1100 block of North Jefferson Street with theft.
9:26 a.m. Wednesday. Theft was reported in the 500 block of East Main Street.
3:14 p.m. Wednesday. Jose Efrain Reyes Chavez, 24, 806 Wabash Ave., Ottumwa, was charged at East Vine Street and Highway 34 with driving while barred.
3:54 p.m. Wednesday. Andrew Douglas Bix, 28, no fixed address, was charged in the 700 block of West Fourth Street with violation of a protective order.
6:05 p.m. Wednesday. Tira Marlene Raymond, 39, 2211 Roemer Ave., Ottumwa, was arrested in the 100 block of North Clay Street on a warrant for unspecified charges.
9:01 p.m. Wednesday. Theft was reported in the 1800 block of Venture Drive.
10:17 p.m. Wednesday. Harassment was reported in the 1000 block of West Main Street.
10:49 p.m. Wednesday. Michael Ryan Lippincott, 25, 612 S. Webster St., Ottumwa, was charged at West Mary and South Webster streets with theft.
Wapello County Sheriff
8:31 p.m. Wednesday. Tyler Hall, 32, 405 S. Second St., Eddyville, was charged there with domestic abuse.