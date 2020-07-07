Ottumwa Fire
5:52 p.m. Monday. Vehicle accident at Williams Street and Madison Avenue.
8:14 p.m. Monday. Investigation in 500 block of West Fourth Street.
5:12 a.m. Tuesday. Vehicle accident at Madison Avenueand Mary Street.
2:18 p.m. Tuesday. Fire investigation on North Court Street.
Medical calls: 7:12 a.m. Monday. Oak Ridge Road. 10:04 a.m. Monday. East Rochester Street. 10:21 a.m. Monday. West Fourth Street. 10:48 a.m. Monday. North Ward Street. 10:57 a.m. Monday. Osceola Street. 11:08 a.m. Monday. Albia Road. 11:56 a.m. Monday. Albia Road. 7:07 p.m. Monday. North Quincy Avenue. 11:35 p.m. Monday. K Avenue. 1:12 a.m. Tuesday. Queen Anne Avenue. 1:48 a.m. Tuesday. North Jefferson Street. 4:45 a.m. Tuesday. West Second Street. 2:26 p.m. Tuesday. Vine Street and Madison Avenue. 3:01 p.m. Tuesday. Wabash Avenue.
Ottumwa Police
8:14 a.m. Monday. Darrell Edward Elmer Cosgrove, 35, 1609 Calvin Place, Ottumwa, was charged at the Wapello County Jail with disorderly conduct and domestic assault.
1:03 p.m. Monday. John Gary Ladehoff, 44, homeless, Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of Ferry Street with possession of drug paraphernalia and prohibited acts.
4:48 p.m. Monday. Dawn Elizabeth Rhoads, 28, homeless, Ottumwa, was charged in the 500 block of Church Street with probation violation and arrested on a warrant.
5:21 p.m. Monday. Shaina Don Gilbert, 36, 504 E. Third St., Moulton, was charged in the 1100 block of Quincy Avenue with fifth-degree theft.
6:40 p.m. Monday. Donna Darlene Logan, 62, homeless, Ottumwa, was charged at the Wapello County Jail with failure to appear.
9:24 p.m. Monday. Aaron Brooks Stout, 40, 1007 Hackberry St., Ottumwa, was charged there with felon in possession of a firearm and prohibited acts.
9:28 p.m. Monday. Lee Alan Copeland, 48, 808 E. Second St., Ottumwa, was charged at Hamilton and North Ferry streets with driving while barred.
10:05 p.m. Monday. Hugo Amilcar Cividanes-Iara, 55, 214 W. Woodland Ave., Ottumwa, was charged there with domestic assault serious.
Wapello Sheriff
12:29 a.m. Thursday. Meoni Dennis, 18, 126 E. Maple St., Ottumwa, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear for arraignment.
6:31 a.m. Saturday. Tyler Hall, 32, 327 Grand Ave., Ottumwa, was charged with violation of a no-contact order.
4:40 a.m. Monday. Matthew Wallace, 31, 245 Osage Drive, Ottumwa, was arrested on outstanding warrants of absence of custody and violation of parole.
4:34 a.m. Monday. Kolten Bates, 23, 715 Norris St., Ottumwa, was charged at 91st Avenue and Miller Chapel Road with possession of controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
4:34 a.m. Monday. Melvin Quinteros, 31, 247 W. Fifth St., Ottumwa, was charged at 91st Avenue and Miller Chapel Road with possession of controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.