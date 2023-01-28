Ottumwa Police
5:49 a.m. Tuesday. A 39-year-old female was charged in the 200 block of West Manning Avenue with domestic abuse assault.
9:13 p.m. Tuesday. A 20-year-old male was charged at the Wapello County Jail with revocation of pretrial release.
12:16 a.m. Wednesday. A 53-year-old male was charged in the 200 block of Richmond Avenue with possession of drug paraphernalia possession of controlled substance and driving under suspension.
2:19 a.m. Wednesday. A 32-year-old male was charged in the 400 block of North Green Street with domestic abuse assault and public intoxication.
4:20 a.m. Wednesday. A 28-year-old female was charged in the 100 block of South Moore Street with domestic abuse assault.
8:25 a.m. Wednesday. A 47-year-old was charged at Center Avenue and North Fellows Avenue with drunk driving revocation.
8:35 a.m. Wednesday. A 39-year-old male was charged in the 100 block of South Birch Street with possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of controlled substance.
10:09 a.m. Wednesday. A 30-year-old male was charged in the 100 block of West Fourth Street with failure to appear.
3:20 p.m. Wednesday. A 42-year-old female was charged in the 200 block of Fairview Avenue with domestic abuse assault.
6:45 p.m. Wednesday. A 20-year-old male was charged at the Wapello County Jail with revocation of pretrial release.
9:05 p.m. Wednesday. A 50-year-old male was charged in the 500 block of West Second Street with interference with official acts and driving under suspension.
12:26 a.m. Thursday. A 38-year-old male was charged in the 100 block of South Court Street with public intoxication and criminal mischief.
2:15 a.m. Thursday. A 23-year-old male was charged in the 500 block of Ogden Street with violation of probation.
10:54 a.m. Thursday. A 19-year-old female was charged at the Wapello County Jail with assault causing bodily injury.
11:05 a.m. Thursday. A 32-year-old male was charged in the 1300 block of Vaughan Drive with striking parked vehicle, wanton neglect of dependent adult by caretaker, and OWI.
7:20 p.m. Thursday. A 44-year-old male was charged at the Wapello County Jail with willful injury.
9:50 p.m. Thursday. A 30-year-old male was charged at Hackberry Street and East Fourth Street with failure to appear.
