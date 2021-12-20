Ottumwa Police
No time given Friday. Christopher Blankenship, 34, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 600 block of North Ferry Street with drunk driving revocation.
12:56 p.m. Friday. Stella Mebong Fonkeng, 34, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1900 block of Venture Drive with fifth-degree theft and interference with official acts.
3 p.m. Friday. Trey Eugene King, 27, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1900 block of Venture Drive with fourth-degree theft.
1:23 a.m. Saturday. Kobey Dylan Durflinger, 20, of Eldon, was charged in the 1500 block of North Court Street with possession of alcohol under legal age.
1:23 a.m. Saturday. Taalor Ann Lynn Frazier, 25, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1500 block of North Court Street with OWI and speeding.
6:05 a.m. Saturday. Brien Arthur Mayer, 57, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of West Joseph Avenue with failure to appear.
2:34 p.m. Saturday. Stephanie L Washington, 31, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 800 block of North Jefferson Street with fourth-degree criminal mischief.
7 p.m. Saturday. Jill Marie Valentine, 44, no residence given, was charged at the intersection of South Schuyler Street and West Wilson Street with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and unlawful possession of a prescription drug.
10 p.m. Saturday. Jack Robert Williams, 65, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1400 block of West Second Street with drunk driving revocation.
10:54 p.m. Saturday. Jill Marie Valentine, 44, no residence given, was charged at the intersection of West Wilson Street and South Schuyler Street with second-degree theft.
12:34 a.m. Sunday. Gerardson Philippe, 27, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of South Court Street with public intoxication and interference with official acts.
1:33 a.m. Sunday. Jason Tyler Tahtinen, 25, of Ottumwa, was charged at the intersection of Church Street and Cook Street with OWI and driving under suspension.
2 a.m. Sunday. Justin Ryan Cheeks, 19, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 400 block of Burrhus Street with possession of alcohol under the legal age.
2 a.m. Sunday. Three juveniles, all of Ottumwa, were charged in the 400 block of Burrhus Street with possession of alcohol under the legal age.
3:17 a.m. Sunday. Minnia Joseph, 37, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of West Joseph Avenue with public intoxication.
4:08 p.m. Sunday. Christopher Lee Eidson, 25, of Ottumwa, was charged at the intersection of West Second Street and Caldwell Street with trespass.
7:20 p.m. Sunday. Kobey Dylan Durflinger, 20, of Eldon, was charged at Wildwood Avenue and Highway 34 with drunk driving revocation and no SR 22 insurance.
10:14 p.m. Sunday. Heather Ann Larue, 39, of Ottumwa, was charged at the intersection of Boone Avenue and South Madison Avenue with possession of drug paraphernalia and was served with a warrant.