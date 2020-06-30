Ottumwa Fire
8:19 p.m. Monday. Fire alarm on K Ave.
9:35 p.m. Monday. Vehicle accident at East Fourth and Ash streets.
12:18 a.m. Tuesday. Investigation in the 1100 block of North Quincy Avenue.
Medical Calls: 7:50 p.m. Monday. West Second Street. 12:36 a.m. Tuesday. South Union Street. 6:22 a.m. Tuesday. North Birch Street. 11:22 a.m. Tuesday. Albia Road. 12:34 p.m. Tuesday. Schuyler Street . 12:43 p.m. Tuesday. Oak Ridge Road.
Ottumwa Police
12:53 p.m. Friday. Wendy Leann Waters, 51, 813 S. Sheridan St., Ottumwa, was charged at Mill and South Union streets with driving while barred and was served a warrant.
1:05 p.m. Friday. Criminal mischief was reported in the 100 block of South Union Street.
1:16 p.m. Friday. Fourth-degree theft and unauthorized use of a credit card was reported in the 1900 block of Venture Drive.
12:22 a.m. Saturday. Andrew Douglas Bix, 28, no address given, Ottumwa, was charged with domestic abuse assault third or subsequent offense, and willful injury.
9:22 a.m. Saturday. Christina Lee Kelly, 33, of 509 N. Market St., Ottumwa, was charged there with child endangerment.
11:26 a.m. Saturday. Michael Edward Thomas, 39, address and town not given, was charged in the 1400 block of Silverwood Lane with disorderly conduct, drug tax stamp violation, knowingly providing false information, possession of marijuana with intent to deliver, possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, and was served with a warrant.
7:46 p.m. Saturday. Cole Dwaine Stewart, 29, 1224 Haynes St., Ottumwa, was arrested on a warrant.
12:48 a.m. Sunday. Nathan Haze Robinson, 33, 1808 W. Second St., Ottumwa, was charged in the 2000 block of West Second Street with fourth-degree criminal mischief and public intoxication.
3:15 a.m. Sunday. Angel Autumn Leaf, 18, 329 W. Fifth St., Ottumwa, was charged in the 900 block of East Division Street with failure to appear.
6:31 a.m. Saturday. Johnathon David Frymoyer, unknown age, 122 Lillian St., Ottumwa, was charged with restraint of animals and had a warrant served in the 500 block of Kruger Street.
11:28 a.m. Sunday. Sanry Namelo, 23, 122 W. Maple Ave., Ottumwa, was charged there with carrying weapons and public intoxication.
3:33 p.m. Sunday. Kerry Gee, no age given, 6437 S. Normal Blvd., Chicago, was charged in the 100 block of Church St. with providing false identification and public intoxication.
1:22 a.m. Monday. Melvin Amilton Quinteros, 30, 1800 Schworm St., Ottumwa, was charged there with disorderly conduct.
1:41 a.m. Monday. Matthew Christopher Wilson, 26, 201 Vogel Ave., Ottumwa, was charged at East Vine Street and North Madison Avenue with OWI.
7:02 a.m. Monday. Dalton Jay Hormann, 28, 410 N. Green St., Ottumwa, was charged at East Main and Evergreen streets with driving while revoked for OWI.
8:32 a.m. Monday. Jay Dean Mcintosh, 31, 122 N. Ward St., Ottumwa, was arrested there for a warrant.
9:23 a.m. Monday. Timothy Shane Steinbach, 43, 237 S. Davis St., Ottumwa, was arrested there for a warrant.
10:52 a.m. Monday. Kory Alan Sloan, 27, 129 E. Court St., Ottumwa, was arrested there for a warrant.
2:17 p.m. Monday. Christopher Michael Tobeck, 41, of 320 N. Clay St., Ottumwa, was charged in the 2200 block of Roemer Avenue with failure to appear and violation of protection order.
8:30 p.m. Monday. Shane Henry Jarr, 39, of 1902 Mable St., Ottumwa, was charged there with probation violation.
9:34 p.m. Monday. Luis Rivas, 39, of 507 Hawkeye St., Ottumwa, was charged at East Fourth and North Ash streets with no valid license, OWI, passing near an intersection, reckless driving and serious injury by vehicle.
Appanoose County Sheriff
11:13 p.m. Saturday. Stephen Travis Zaputil 41, of Albia, was charged at 461st St. and Highway J29 in Appanoose County with OWI second offense.