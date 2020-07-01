Ottumwa Fire
4:18 p.m. Tuesday. Smoke complaint at Clinton Avenue and Weller Street.
6:39 p.m. Tuesday. Smoke complaint 300 block of North Quincy Avenue.
9:10 a.m. Wednesday. Fire alarm 2400 block of North Court Street.
9:55 a.m. Wednesday. Motor vehicle accident with injury and entrapment at McPherson and West Second streets.
Medical Calls: 1:40 p.m. Tuesday. East Main Street. 4:18 p.m. Tuesday. North Green Street. 6:13 p.m. Tuesday. Albia Road. 11:05 p.m. Tuesday. Tacoma Street. 1:16 a.m. Wednesday. North Marion Street. 7:59 a.m. Wednesday. Albia Road. 11:29 p.m. Wednesday. Rochester Street.
Ottumwa Police
12:01 a.m. Tuesday. Cole Jaye O'Leary-Thudium, 18, 138 Bryan Road, Ottumwa, was charged in the 600 block of North Jefferson Street with possession of alcohol under legal age and public intoxication.
3:02 a.m. Tuesday. Rolando Alberto Rodriguez, 32, 316 N. Moore St., Ottumwa, was charged there with disorderly conduct.
10:15 a.m. Tuesday. Alisa Dawn Kephart, 44, 1211 Hammond Ave., Ottumwa, was charged there with OWI.
11:06 a.m. Tuesday. Michael Ray Steele, 22, 245 Osage Drive, Ottumwa, was charged there with probation violation.
1:44 p.m. Tuesday. Vallon Delrae Leaf, 31, 122 N. Ward St., Ottumwa, was served a warrant for their arrest in the 100 block of South Davis Street. At the same time and place, Stephyne Reneae Stewart, 32, 237 Kenyon St., Ottumwa, was also served a warrant for their arrest.
4:41 p.m. Tuesday. Alexis Marie Cunningham-Dyer, 37, 809 Glenwood Ave., Ottumwa, was charged in the 1900 block of Venture Drive with fifth-degree theft.
6:52 p.m. Tuesday. John Wayne Anderson, 60, 2574 Onawa St., Des Moines, was charged in the 100 block of East Second Street with public intoxication.
8:30 p.m. Tuesday. James Christopher Wisener, 36, 1228 N. Fellows Ave., Ottumwa, was charged in the 1100 block of North Jefferson Street with OWI.
10:06 p.m. Tuesday. Vallon Delrae Leaf, 31, 122 N. Ward St., Ottumwa, was charged in the 300 block of West Second Street with probation violation.
Wapello County Sheriff
Tuesday. Rusty Shields, 32, 107 E. Park St., Hedrick, was arrested for an outstanding warrant for probation revocation.