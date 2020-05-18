Ottumwa fire
5:22 p.m. Friday. Brush fire in the 200 block of East Rochester Road.
9:49 p.m. Friday. Investigation in the 500 block of South Davis Street.
10:49 p.m. Friday. Smoke complaint in the 400 block of North Davis Street.
11:26 a.m. Sunday. Tree fire in the 100 block of Manning Avenue.
4:49 p.m. Sunday. False alarm on Cedar Croft.
Medical calls: 5:44 p.m. Friday. Ottumwa Street. 7:13 p.m. Friday. Sheffield Street. 7:50 a.m. Saturday. Ray Street. 1:03 p.m. Saturday. West Main Street. 2:44 p.m. Saturday. Stellar Avenue. 3:29 p.m. Saturday. Appanoose Street. 3:49 p.m. Saturday. Lee Avenue. 4:34 p.m. Saturday. Albia Road. 6:10 p.m. Saturday. Monroe Avenue. 7:28 p.m. Saturday. Boone Avenue. 10:53 p.m. Saturday. North Birch Street. 10:57 p.m. Saturday. West Main Street. 11:30 a.m. Sunday. Tuttle Street. 2:14 p.m. Sunday. Vernon Drive. 2:17 p.m. Sunday. Albia Road. 5:24 p.m. Sunday. East Fourth Street. 2:21 a.m. Monday. Albia Road. 8:37 a.m. Monday. Center Avenue. 11:28 a.m. Monday. South Elm Street.
Ottumwa police
8:47 a.m. Friday. Tira Raymond, 39, 2211 Roemer Ave., No. 34, Ottumwa, was arrested at the law center on a warrant for failure to appear.
9:27 a.m. Friday. Attempted burglary and criminal mischief were reported in the 400 block of South Lillian Street.
9:43 a.m. Friday. Kory Joe Derby, 38, 317 Wildwood Drive, Ottumwa, was charged at Branham and South Tacoma avenues with possession of a controlled substance, possession with intent to deliver, unlawful possession of a prescription drug and failure to affix a drug tax stamp. Kenneth Daniel McAntire, 40, 506 E. Williams St., Ottumwa, was charged with possession of a controlled substance.
11:36 a.m. Friday. Karri Jo Wabasha, 28, 725 N. Green St., Ottumwa, was charged in the 1900 block of Venture Drive with theft and arrested on a warrant for failure to appear.
4:45 p.m. Friday. Christopher Michael Tobeck, 41, 420 N. Clay St., Ottumwa, was charged in the 2200 block of Roemer Avenue with trespassing and violation of a protective order.
8:08 p.m. Friday. Patrick Lee Quick, 19, 2318 Mable St., Ottumwa, was arrested in the 200 block of Grandview Avenue on a warrant for probation violation.
9:30 p.m. Friday. Johnnie Kay Murphy, 60, no fixed address, was charged at Garfield Street and North Madison Avenue with driving while intoxicated.
10:13 p.m. Friday. Jesse Lee McElroy, 44, 130 N. James St., Ottumwa, was charged at South Davis Street and East Harrod Avenue with driving while intoxicated.
12:22 a.m. Saturday. Darrell Lee Abbott, 47, 2033 Keokuk St., No. 2, Iowa City, was arrested in the 400 block of North Benton Street on a warrant for unspecified charges.
12:35 a.m. Saturday. Tanner William Bruegge, 26, 113 S. Cooper Ave., ottumwa, was charged there with violation of a protective order.
12:38 a.m. Saturday. Theft was reported in the 300 block of North Iowa Avenue.
1:56 a.m. Saturday. Judson Coil Letts, 36, 330 Summit St., Ottumwa, was charged in the 300 block of Summit Street with carrying weapons, no drug tax stamp, driving while suspended, no SR-22 insurance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance, and possession with intent to deliver.
6:10 a.m. Saturday. Domestic abuse was reported in the 800 block of East Second Street.
6:43 a.m. Saturday. Christopher James Price, 53, 245 Osage Drive, ottumwa, was arrested at the law center on a warrant for escape.
9:21 a.m. Saturday. Caleb Alexander Brewer, 36, 306 E. Park Ave., Ottumwa, was charged at North Green Street and East Park Avenue with felon in possession of a firearm. Ryan Marc Rupe, 32, 107 S. Ash St., Ottumwa, was charged with burglary.
3:13 p.m. Saturday. Nicole Danielle Murphy, 28, 717 Riverside Lane, Ottumwa, was charged in the 1800 block of West Second Street with driving while barred.
6:06 p.m. Saturday. Tim Francis, 40, 149 N. Ransom St., Ottumwa, was charged there with interference with official acts.
6:36 p.m. Saturday. William Jason Robinson, 48, 1011 Glenwood Ave., Ottumwa, was charged at Baldwin and South Webster streets with driving while suspended.
7:54 p.m. Saturday. Chasity Nichole Maldonado, 42, 409 N. Madison Ave., No. 1B, Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of South Benton Street with driving while intoxicated and possession of drug paraphernalia. Stephyne Reneae Stewart, 32, 1016 S. Weller St., Ottumwa, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.
10:30 p.m. Saturday. Mason Anthony Hughes, 26, 414 W. Park Ave., Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of Church Street with failure to obey traffic device.
3:25 a.m. Sunday. Stacey Lorene Harnden, 47, 1444 E. Walnut St., No. 20, Des Moines, was charged in the 1800 block of West Second Street with prohibited acts.
8:46 a.m. Sunday. Jorge Luis Hernandez, Jr., 20, 1222 E. Second St., Ottumwa, was charged in the 300 block of East Pennsylvania Avenue with domestic abuse and willful injury.
10:37 a.m. Sunday. Harassment was reported in the 900 block of Richmond Avenue.
5:14 p.m. Sunday. Michael Lee Stephenson, 31, no fixed address, was arrested in the 1500 block of Albia Road on a warrant for probation violation.
5:27 p.m. Sunday. Shaniqua Deashkeia Owens, 29, 561 Ottumwa St., No. 2, Ottumwa, was charged in the 1000 block of North Quincy Avenue with assault.
5:56 p.m. Sunday. Alexander Dametrius Connie, 30, 220 W. Fifth St., No. 3, Ottumwa, was charged in the 400 block of North Green Street with domestic assault.
10:18 p.m. Sunday. Donaldy Ray Ray Johnston, 34, 316 N. Holt St., Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of South Market Street with driving while suspended and driving while intoxicated.
2:21 p.m. Friday. Jason Liles, 42, 11982 Quail Ave., Bloomfield, was arrested on a warrant for theft.
8:37 p.m. Friday. Jacob Ross, 29, 1009 High Ave., East, Oskaloosa, was arrested on a warrant for pretrial release revocation.
2 a.m. Saturday. Tyler Moore, 29, 306 Tindell Ave., Ottumwa, was arrested on a warrant for felon in possession of a firearm.
11:24 p.m. Saturday. Steven Clark, 23, 11000 Lily Ave., Bloomfield, was arrested on a warrant for controlled substance violation.
2:22 a.m. Sunday. Joshua McCoy, 23, 5033 118th Ave., Ottumwa, was charged in the 15500 block of Rock Bluff Road with driving while intoxicated.
5:01 a.m. Sunday. Cody Bates, 27, was charged on T61 in Eddyville with driving while intoxicated.
1:14 p.m. Sunday. Katherine Myers, 23, 208 W. Poplar St., No. 2, Bloomfield, was arrested on a warrant for felon in possession of a firearm.
5:49 p.m. Sunday. Joshua Grinstead, 38, 301 S. Fifth St., Eddyville, was arrested on a warrant for forgery.