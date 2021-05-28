Ottumwa Fire
6:57 p.m. Thursday. Carbon monoxide investigation on West Fourth Street.
11:25 p.m. Thursday. Smoke complaint on North Johnson Avenue.
10 a.m. Friday. Public service on North Iowa Avenue.
Medical calls: 1:15 a.m. Friday. West Williams Street. 4:41 a.m. Friday. West Keota Street. 8:33 a.m. Friday. North Quincy Avenue. 8:42 a.m. Friday. East Pennsylvania Avenue. 11:36 a.m. Friday. Gateway Drive. 11:47 a.m. Friday. Chester Avenue. 3:50 p.m. Friday. Vine Street.
Ottumwa Police
1:33 a.m. Thursday. Christopher Blankenship, 33, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 200 block of East Second Street with OWI, possession of a controlled substance and reckless driving.
2:47 p.m. Thursday. Daniel Gene Shepard, 36, of Ottumwa, was served a warrant in the 400 block of South Tacoma Avenue.
3 p.m. Thursday. Melissa Joan Heckethorn, no age given, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 400 block of South Tacoma Avenue with keeping dangerous animals.
4:49 p.m. Thursday. William Patrick Davis, 25, of Ottumwa, was charged at the Wapello County Law Center with probation violation and failure to appear.
5:37 p.m. Thursday. Damian Wayne Barndt, 43, of Ottumwa, was charged at the Wapello County Law Center with revocation of pretrial release condition.
5:37 p.m. Thursday. Zachary Lee Downing, 22, of Ottumwa, was served a warrant at the Wapello County Law Center.
5:37 p.m. Thursday. Ian Alexander Mourton, 18, of Ottumwa, was charged at the Wapello County Law Center with revocation of pretrial release condition.
6:02 p.m. Thursday. Daniel Gene Shepard, 36, of Ottumwa, was served a warrant at the Wapello County Law Center.
9:20 p.m. Thursday. Kolten Lee Bates, 24, of Ottumwa, was served a warrant in the 100 block of the Ferry Street Extension.