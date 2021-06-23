Ottumwa Police
12:20 a.m. Friday. Dale Eugene Cosgrove Sr., 65, of Ottumwa, was charged at Roemer Avenue and East Highway 34 with driving while barred.
12:48 a.m. Friday. A juvenile was served with two warrants in the 300 block of East Park Avenue.
12:57 a.m. Friday. Nicole Lea Shull, 30, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 200 block of North Clay Street with three counts of failure to appear.
2:18 a.m. Friday. David Eugene Richards, 51, of Moulton, was served with a warrant at West Mary Street and Minnesota Street.
3:16 a.m. Friday. Kevin Michael Ross, 38, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 200 block of North Benton Street with violation of probation.
3:30 a.m. Friday. Stacy Loraine Adler, 52, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of West Joseph Street with possession of controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
6:18 a.m. Friday. Christopher Blankenship, 33, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 400 block of North Weller Street with domestic abuse assault.
9:05 a.m. Friday. Cory Dwaine Dodd, 35, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of South Adella Street with failure to appear.
10:35 a.m. Friday. Katrina Rose Lennon, 41, of Ottumwa, was charged at West Second Street with North Cass Street with drunk driving revocation.
9:08 p.m. Friday. Lynn Albert Lirette, 58, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 14000 block of West Highway 34 with violation of probation.
No time given, Friday. Emily Marie Orman, 20, of Oskaloosa, was charged in the 500 block of West Second Street with public intoxication.
12:06 a.m. Saturday. Sierra Nacole Spaur, 26, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of West Main Street with no headlights, OWI, no proof of insurance, harassment of public official or employee, and striking parked vehicle.
12:35 a.m. Saturday. Daniel Ellsworth Vandello, 37, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1600 block of Locust Street with assault causing bodily injury or mental illness.
2 a.m. Saturday. Michael Richard Davis, 55, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 600 block of Iowa Avenue with driving while barred.
2:34 a.m. Saturday. William Ray Bates, 36, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 500 block of West Fourth Street with failure to appear.
4:42 a.m. Saturday. Emily Marie Orman, 20, of Oskaloosa, was charged in the 2500 block of North Court Street with public intoxication.
10:25 a.m. Saturday. Christopher Blankenship, 33, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 400 block of North Weller Street with violation of no contact order.
2:40 p.m. Saturday. Thomas Edward Bozeman, 48, of Ottumwa, was charged at Highway 34 and Iowa Avenue with driving while barred.
4:25 p.m. Saturday. Heather Ann Portwood, 40, of Ottumwa, was served with a warrant in the 400 block of North Green Street.
4:25 p.m. Saturday. Jamie Eugene Rice, 46, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 400 block of North Green Street with failure to appear.
5:50 p.m. Saturday. Jody Allan White, 44, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 500 block of Church Street with possession of controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
1:10 a.m. Sunday. Saneres Eseskamo, 24, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1300 block of East Mary Street with disorderly conduct and public intoxication.
2:04 a.m. Sunday. Gage Dean Buseman, 28, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 500 block of Appanoose Street with violation of protective order.
2:20 a.m. Sunday. Melius Eliacin, 33, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of South Court Street with OWI.
7:43 a.m. Sunday. Kimberly Dawn Johnson, 43, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of South Milner Street with trespass.
7:43 a.m. Sunday. Cassandra Ann Stevens, 45, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of South Milner Street with fifth-degree criminal mischief.
9:20 a.m. Sunday. Jay Dean Mcintosh, 32, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 900 block of East Vine Street with driving under suspension.
7:38 p.m. Sunday. Mark Lewis Mclaughlin, 44, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 500 block of South Ward Street with violation of probation.
8:52 p.m. Sunday. Anthony Scott Steinbach, 47, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 600 block of Lee Avenue with driving while barred.
11:03 p.m. Sunday. Jason Villalon, 36, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of North Davis Street with OWI.
No time given, Sunday. Miesha Renee Averhart, 32, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 500 block of Ottumwa Street with disorderly conduct.
1:48 a.m. Monday. Jerry Lee Horn, 38, of Cincinnati, was charged in the 1100 block of Monroe Avenue with driving while barred.
11:53 a.m. Monday. Avy Sherry, 34, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 200 block of East Main Street with public intoxication.
7:17 p.m. Monday. Leon Laroy Stewart, 38, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 200 block of North Clay Street with violation of parole.
7:35 p.m. Monday. Douglas Eugene Filson, 52, of Bloomfield, was served with a warrant in the 2200 block of Roemer Avenue.
8:29 p.m. Monday. James Taylor Smith, 48, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 900 block of Church Street with disorderly conduct.
11:03 p.m. Monday. Jason Villalon, 36, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of North Davis Street with possession of marijuana.
12:07 a.m. Tuesday. Eric Orion King, 35, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 700 block of North Green Street with violation of parole.
12:47 a.m. Tuesday. Cody Allen Surber, 26, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1300 block of East Main Street with public intoxication.
1:44 a.m. Tuesday. Megan Rae Gooden, 35, of Ottumwa, was charged at South Sheridan Avenue and East Williams Street with driving under suspension.
3:49 a.m. Tuesday. Daniel Ryan Fields, 34, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1000 block of East Main Street with failure to appear.
7:31 a.m. Tuesday. Quinton Austin Guffey, 20, of Ottumwa, was charged at the Wapello County Jail with violation of protective order and fourth-degree criminal mischief.
10:28 a.m. Tuesday. Jesse Cole Sparks, 32, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1500 block of Albia Road with two counts of criminal mischief.
11:05 a.m. Tuesday. Johnny Ramirez, 26, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1300 block of North Court Street with two counts of failure to appear.
12:30 p.m. Tuesday. Larry Leroy Denham Jr., 44, of Ottumwa, was charged at the Wapello County Jail with keeping prohibited animals and improper restraint of animals.
3:05 p.m. Tuesday. Richard Benjamin Davis, 48, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 800 block of South Sheridan Avenue with escape from custody, two counts of possession of contraband in a correctional institution and possession of marijuana.
3:38 p.m. Tuesday. Derek Benjamin Cox, 35, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 2700 block of Kenwood Street with confining animals.
7:26 p.m. Tuesday. Misty Rae Mcdougall, 33, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 400 block of Hamilton Street with violation of probation and was served with a warrant.
10:56 p.m. Tuesday. Jeremy Gerald Jones, 41, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 400 block of North Weller Street with second-degree burglary and felon in control of firearm.
Wapello Sheriff
June 16. Kaitlyn Williams, 32, of Eddyville, was arrested and charged with interference with official acts and harassment.
June 17. Zachary Rozenboom, 33, of Oskaloosa, was arrested and charged with harassment of public official and on an outstanding warrant for voluntary absence from custody.
June 17. John Pearson, 48, of Rose Hill, was arrested and charged with reckless driving and assault.
June 17. Lon Giberson Jr., 32, of Ottumwa, was arrested and charged with possession of controlled substance.
June 17. Joshua Durflinger, 47, of Eldon, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for theft and fifth-degree criminal mischief.
June 18. Desiree Simmons, 23, of Fairfield, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear.
June 18. Michael Braswell, 28, of Agency, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear.
June 18. Dawn Wilcox, 44, of Eddyville, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for two counts of failure to appear.
June 20. Trenton Vest, 25, of Ottumwa, was arrested and charged with prohibited acts and possession of marijuana.
June 20. Scott Puffinbarger, 30, of Ottumwa, was arrested and charged with driving under suspension and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Centerville Police
11:36 p.m. Monday. Marshall Lee Clark, 46, of Centerville, was charged in the 900 block of South 16th Street, Centerville, with public intoxication, fifth-degree criminal mischief and interference with official acts.
Appanoose Sheriff
12 p.m. Monday. Ashley Elizabeth Hickman, 33, of Lovilia, was charged at the Centerville Law Center with failure to appear.
3:28 p.m. Tuesday. Robert Brody McGrann, 22, of Mystic, was charged at Low Road and South Spring Street, Mystic, with contempt, interference with official acts and assault on law officer.