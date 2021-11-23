Ottumwa Police
3:52 a.m. Monday. Ray Mandell Stevenson, 28, of Ottumwa, was served a warrant in the 100 block of West Rochester Road.
3:52 a.m. Monday. Kajohnique Joell Wamer, 22, of Salem, was served a warrant in the 100 block of West Rochester Road
3:54 a.m. Monday. Ray Mandell Stevenson, 28, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of West Rochester Road with domestic abuse assault.
7:33 a.m. Monday. A juvenile, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 500 block of East Second Street with assault.
11:52 a.m. Monday. Madison Rae Derby, 22, of Ottumwa, was charged a West Williams Street and Lillian Street with three counts of revocation of pretrial release condition.
3:30 p.m. Monday. Ray Mandell Stevenson, 28, of Ottumwa, was charged at the Wapello County Jail with domestic abuse assault.
4:42 p.m. Monday. Scott Lee Puffinbarger, 30, of Ottumwa, was charged at East Fifth Street and North Court Street with driving while barred and was served a warrant.
5:30 p.m. Monday. Ray Mandell Stevenson, 28, of Ottumwa, was charged at the Wapello County Jail with parole violation.
7:10 p.m. Monday. Simon Muety, 52, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1000 block of East Main Street with public intoxication.
11:15 p.m. Monday. Rachael Lorenza Austin, 46, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 300 block of Church Street with trespass.
No time given Monday. Jesipena Wasan, 21, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 600 block of South Iowa Avenue with assault, assault causing bodily injury and interference with official acts.
Wapello County Sheriff
Nov. 18. Catherine Provancha, 43, of Blakesburg, was charged with sex offender registry violation.
Friday. Michael Kohrs, 43, of Fairfield, was charged with trespass.
Friday. Adam Horn, 48, of Ottumwa, was charged with pretrial release violation.
Monday. Michael Burton, 50, of Ottumwa, was charged with violation of restraining order.