Ottumwa fire
2:57 p.m. Monday. Smoke complaint in the 1400 block of Swanson Avenue.
10:47 a.m. Tuesday. Fire in the 900 block of West Vine Street.
1:56 p.m. Tuesday. Smoke complaint in the 700 block of North Wapello Street.
Medical calls: 3:35 p.m. Monday. Lee Avenue. 4:57 p.m. Monday. West Keota Street. 5:18 p.m. Monday. Venture Drive. 5:34 p.m. Monday. Wabash Avenue. 7:04 p.m. Monday. Minneopa Avenue. 8:25 p.m. Monday. South Market Street. 9:59 p.m. Monday. West Fourth Street. 4:56 a.m. Tuesday. Indian Trail Road. 7:10 a.m. Tuesday. South Davis Street. 9:14 a.m. Tuesday. Albia Road. 9:56 a.m. Tuesday. Wabash Avenue. 9:56 a.m. Tuesday. East Main Street. 10:32 a.m. Tuesday. North Court Street. 1:02 p.m. Tuesday. Ottumwa Street.
Ottumwa police
1:18 a.m. Saturday. Spencer Allen Gunter, 24, 15131 Blackhawk Road, Ottumwa, was charged at Finley Avenue and Shaul Avenue with driving while intoxicated.
1:47 a.m. Saturday. Shannon Marie Beadle, 34, 423 Hughes Ave., Ottumwa, was arrested in the 500 block of Clinton Avenue on warrants for failure to appear and probation violation.
7:08 a.m. Saturday. Jorge Luis Hernandez, 20, 222 W. Williams St., Ottumwa, was arrested at the law center on a warrant for probation violation.
10:14 a.m. Saturday. Four Simauo, 30, 501 Wabash Ave., Ottumwa, was charged in the 200 block of South Willard Street with assault while displaying a weapon and domestic assault.
4:45 p.m. Saturday. Harassment was reported in the 500 block of West Fourth Street.
5:10 p.m. Saturday. Orry Keith Terrell, 29, 306 E. Park Ave., Ottumwa, was charged in the 1000 block of Bruce Street with interference with official acts.
5:27 p.m. Saturday. Donna Darlene Logan, 62, no fixed address, was arrested in the 1300 block of East Mary Street on a warrant for unspecified charges.
9:45 p.m. Saturday. Jordin Marie Gerling, 36, 313 N. Cherry St., Ottumwa, was charged in the 1000 block of East Main Street with nonpayment of child support.
11:25 p.m. Saturday. Jay Dean McIntosh, 31, 122 N. Ward St., ottumwa, was arrested there on a warrant for probation violation.
1:32 a.m. Sunday. Criminal mischief was reported in the 300 block of West Fourth Street.
2:08 a.m. Sunday. Andrew Stephen Kaelin, 36, 2218 W. Main St., Ottumwa, was charged there with domestic assault
3:14 a.m. Sunday. Theft was reported in the 300 block of West Second Street.
11:11 a.m. Sunday. Assault was reported in the 300 block of South Market Street.
4 p.m. Sunday. Burglary was reported in the 1300 block of East Mary Street.
5:21 p.m. Sunday. Harassment was reported in the 200 block of Chester Avenue.
6:37 p.m. Sunday. Robert Ron Munday, 53, 820 Allison Ave., Ottumwa, was charged there with domestic assault.
7:35 p.m. Sunday. Trisha Marie Dahlstrom, 37, 308 W. Second St., Hedrick, was arrested at Florence Street and South Tacoma Avenue on a warrant for unspecified charges.
8:18 p.m. Sunday. Jeffrey William Binns, 47, 1940 Mable St., Ottumwa, was charged there with public intoxication.
9:07 p.m. Sunday. Bradie Lynn Close, 38, 119 S. Moore St., Ottumwa, was charged in the 1000 block of West Second Street with driving while suspended and prohibited acts.
9:12 p.m. Sunday. Brett Michael Six, 29, 12809 River Road, Ottumwa, was charged in the 500 block of Glenwood Avenue with domestic assault.
12:05 a.m. Monday. Joseph Shepherd, 36, 1314 W. Second St., Ottumwa, was charged in the 300 block of West Fourth Street with harassment.
12:56 a.m. Monday. Diana Hernandez, 32, 161 N. Ward St., Ottumwa, was charged at Swanson and Johnson avenues with possession of drug paraphernalia and unlawful possession of a prescription drug. Zackary Steven Williams, 24, address not given, was charged with driving while suspended, possession of drug paraphernalia and prohibited acts.
2:33 a.m. Monday. Emily Ann Sloan, 29, 129 E. Court St., Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of South Court Street with interference with official acts.
10:29 a.m. Monday. Manson Otto Eis, 29, 206 N. Fellows Ave., Ottumwa, was charged there with violation of a protective order.
12:36 p.m. Monday. Natalie Ann Connie, 54, 434 N. Green St., No. 2, Ottumwa, was arrested at East Second and South Green streets on a warrant for unspecified charges.
4:03 p.m. Monday. Jacob Ryan Phillips, 32, 606 W. Main St., Ottumwa, was charged at North Cass and West Fourth streets with driving while intoxicated.
4:21 p.m. Monday. Johnathan David Frymoyer, 21, 122 S. Lillian St., Ottumwa, was charged in the 300 block of North McLean Street with disorderly conduct and providing false information.
Wapello County Sheriff
12:29 p.m. Friday. Sasha Lamb, 28, 1720 Weimer St., Burlington, was arrested on a warrant for absence from custody.
5:09 p.m. Friday. Teresa Manning, 45, 2714 Avenue O, Ft., Madison, was arrested on a warrant for absence from custody.
10:19 p.m. Friday. Samantha Schaapveld, 26, 400 E. James St., Lone Tree, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear.
11:14 p.m. Friday. Tristan Verrips, 20, 18286 Highway 34, Ottumwa, was charged on Highway 34 in Eldon with driving while revoked and person under legal age.