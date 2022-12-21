Ottumwa Police
9:41 a.m. Monday. Trevor Quentin Medina, 25, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of West Fourth Street with revocation of pretrial release.
7:09 p.m. Monday. Gregory Charles Howard, 25, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 300 block of Lynwood Avenue with driving while barred and No SR 22 insurance.
11:33 p.m. Monday. Brandon Michael Spurgeon, 30, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 300 block of North Wapello Street with OWI second offense and public intoxication.
No time given, Monday. Ernest James Wilson, 58, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 200 block of West Fifth Street with third-degree theft.
