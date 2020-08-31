Ottumwa Fire
2:50 p.m. Friday. Alarm malfunction in the 2000 block of Chester Avenue.
10:19 p.m. Friday. Fire alarm on K Ave.
4:10 p.m. Saturday. Citizen complaint in the 100 block of Lynwood Avenue.
9:08 p.m. Saturday. Smoke complaint in the 500 block of South Ransom Street.
9:43 p.m. Saturday. Smoke complaint in the 100 block of Palmetto Avenue.
7:11 a.m. Sunday. Fire alarm in the 400 block of McKinley Avenue.
8:43 a.m. Sunday. Power line arcing in the 2600 block of North Court Street.
9:46 a.m. Sunday. Fire alarm in the 400 block of McKinley Avenue.
11:12 a.m. Sunday. Fire alarm in the 400 block of McKinley Avenue.
10:18 p.m. Sunday. Gas odor false alarm in the 600 block of Elma Street.
2:18 a.m. Monday. Unattended fire in the Hydro Parking Lot.
9:43 a.m. Monday. Trash fire at West Main and Clay streets.
Medical calls: 5:22 p.m. Friday. North Quincy Avenue. 9:38 p.m. Friday. Court and Mistletoe streets. 10:20 p.m. Friday. Church Street. 12:06 a.m. Saturday. West Second Street. 11:05 a.m. Saturday. East Rochester Street. 11:34 a.m Saturday. Venture Drive. 1:14 p.m. Saturday. South Davis Street. 2:10 p.m. Saturday. North Ward Street. 2:28 p.m. Saturday. North Ash Street. 7:16 p.m. Saturday. South Madison Avenue. 8:36 a.m. Sunday. Swanson Avenue. 11:58 a.m. Sunday. West Alta Vista Avenue. 3:29 p.m. Sunday. East Second Street. 6:08 p.m. Sunday. Silverwood Lane. 8:38 p.m. Sunday. Merrouge Avenue. 9:02 p.m. Sunday. West Mary Street. 9:25 p.m. Sunday. South Ransom Street. 10:33 p.m. Sunday. East Main Street. 1:37 a.m. Monday. West Alta Vista Avenue. 1:45 a.m. Monday. South Ransom Street. 3:04 a.m. Monday. East Main Street. 9:46 a.m. Monday. North Ransom Street.
Ottumwa Police
6:04 a.m. Friday. Edwin Andrew Glisson, 35, of Ottumwa, was charged at Grant and North Elm streets with violation of protective order.
7:16 a.m. Friday. Joshua Lynn Shaull, 26, of Ottumwa, was served a warrant at the Wapello County Jail.
9:24 a.m. Friday. Christopher Aaron Casey, 25, of Bloomfield, was served a warrant in the 1300 block of North Court Street.
2:40 p.m. Friday. Junior Keith Coram, 27, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 300 block of North Ferry Street. with domestic assault serious.
2:59 p.m. Friday. Jorge Luis Hernandez Jr., 20, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1200 block of East Second Street with violation of protective order.
12:06 a.m. Saturday. Nathan Haze Robinson, 33, of Ottumwa, was charged at Fairview Avenue and West Second Street with public intoxication-alcohol.
12:22 a.m. Saturday. Erson Rechim, 34, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 400 block of North Washington Street. with willful injury and assault while displaying a weapon.
2:02 a.m. Saturday. Jillian May Murphy, 18, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1100 block of North Jefferson Street with public intoxication-alcohol and person under legal age.
8:14 a.m. Saturday. William Ryan Crabb, 41, of Des Moines, was charged in the 400 block of West Main Street with OWI.
10:50 a.m. Saturday. Chauncey Lee Jones, 32, of Ottumwa, was served with a warrant at the Wapello County Jail.
11:59 a.m. Saturday. James Michael Vaughn, 29, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 800 block of South Lillian Street with fifth-degree criminal mischief, eluding, striking fixtures, driving under suspension, failure to use seat belt, reckless driving, spilling load on highway, failure to obey stop sign and speeding.
4:17 p.m. Saturday. Darin Erick Anders, 45, of Moulton, was charged in the 1900 block of Venture Drive with providing false identification and was served a warrant.
4:17 p.m. Saturday. Shaina Don Gilbert, 36, of Moulton, was charged in the 1900 block of Venture Drive with fifth-degree theft and trespassing.
6:58 p.m. Saturday. Danielle Marie Syvixay, 35, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 500 block of North Wapello Street with glue sniffing.
7:05 p.m. Saturday. Ryan David Engle, 29, of Ottumwa, was served a warrant in the 2400 block of North Court Street.
9:15 p.m. Saturday. Amy Sherall Maxwell, 45, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 200 block of West Fifth Street with public intoxication-alcohol.
10:02 p.m. Saturday. Ronald Leroy Houk, 49, of Ottumwa, was charged at East Main and Evergreen streets with OWI and duty to stop.
10:44 p.m. Saturday. Shwe Htoo, 27, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 200 block of South Green Street with OWI.
12:45 a.m. Sunday. Paul Glenn Schleiger III, 27, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 8000 block of North Highway 63 with driving under suspension.
1:53 a.m. Sunday. Vanessa May Souvandy, 26, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1300 block of North Court Street with OWI.
3:31 a.m. Sunday. Simanto Eis, 32, of Ottumwa, was charged at West Mary and South Schuyler streets with first-degree harassment.
8:25 a.m. Sunday. Shaina Don Gilbert, 36, of Moulton, was charged in the 1900 block of Venture Drive with unauthorized use of a credit card and fifth-degree theft.
12:56 p.m. Sunday. Jesse Kay Garber, 23, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of South Madison Avenue with OWI.
6:46 p.m. Sunday. Michael Thomas Boyce, 29, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 400 block of North Market Street with domestic assault serious.
8:55 p.m. Sunday. Caleb Alan McCalister, 24, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 800 block of Albia Road with public intoxication.
Wapello Sheriff
12:23 a.m. Friday. Todd Downing, 29, of Ottumwa, was arrested for an outstanding warrant for failure to appear.
2:37 p.m. Friday. Michael Madden, 39, of Ottumwa, was arrested for an outstanding warrant for failure to appear.
4:08 p.m. Friday. Heather L. Dobbe-Stansberry, 24, of Ottumwa, was arrested for two outstanding warrants for failure to appear.
6:56 a.m. Saturday. Dustin Kelley, 21, of Unionville, Iowa, was arrested and charged at Cedar and Fifth streets in Eddyville with OWI.
Centerville Police
1:06 a.m. Saturday. Nathan William Head, 27, of Centerville, was charged in the 500 block of West Maple Street, Centerville, with failure to appear and open container.
1:13 a.m. Saturday. David Bruce Larson, 44, of Centerville, was charged in the 500 block of West Maple Street, Centerville, with OWI first offense.
9:37 p.m. Saturday. Cyrus Keith Folker, 20, of Bonaparte, Iowa, was charged in the 300 block of North 12th Street, Centerville, with driving while barred and carrying weapons.
1:22 a.m. Sunday. John Nathan Hiltabidle, 40, of Exline, was charged in the 1000 block of East Maple Street, Centerville, with public intoxication and assault on an officer.
4:18 a.m. Sunday. Robin Marie Opperman, 56, of Mystic, was charged in the 100 block of West Van Buren Street, Centerville, with unlawful possession of prescription drugs.
Appanoose Sheriff
2:37 p.m. Saturday. Jill Marie Jones, 41, of Mystic, had her pre-trial release revoked in the 100 block of East School Street in Mystic.
Centerville Fire and Rescue
3:23 p.m. Saturday. Residential fire reported in the 400 block of South Henry Street, Moravia.
12:45 p.m. Sunday. Grass fire reported in the 11000 block of 150th Avenue, Moravia.
3:56 p.m. Sunday. Structure fire reported in the 100 block of North Liberty Street, Cincinnati.
Medical calls: 3:26 p.m. Friday. Highway 2, Centerville. 10:22 p.m. Friday. North 13th Street, Centerville. 3:14 p.m. Saturday. South 18th Street, Centerville. 5:06 p.m. Saturday. West Fifth Street, Moulton. 5:45 p.m. Saturday. South Main Street, Moulton. 6:06 p.m. Saturday. Bridgeview Drive, Melrose.
Cincinnati Fire
Moravia Fire
Moulton Fire and Ambulance
1:46 p.m. Sunday. Grass fire reported in the 33800 block of 497th Street, Moulton.
8:10 p.m. Sunday. Other fire reported in the 30800 block of 307th Avenue, Coatsville, Missouri.
Medical calls: 5:06 p.m. Saturday. West Fifth Street, Moulton. 5:45 p.m. Saturday. South Main Street, Moulton. 7:30 p.m. Saturday. West Oak Street, Unionville.
Mystic Fire
5:58 p.m. Saturday. Grass fire reported in the 900 block of East Clarkdale Road.
