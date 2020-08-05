Ottumwa Police
11:48 a.m. Tuesday. Clayton Dean Cloke, 33, of Eldon, was charged at the Wapello County Jail with probation violation and was served a warrant.
3:18 p.m. Tuesday. Autumn Rhea Whisler, 30, of Ottumwa, was charged at the Wapello County Jail with public intoxication-drugs.
6:04 p.m. Tuesday. Tyler Joe Hall, 32, of Ottumwa, was charged at the intersection of Highways 63 and 34 with violation of protective order.
7:45 p.m. Tuesday. Taylor Adrian Gerths, 26, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of Ferry Street Extension with failure to appear.
8:21 p.m. Tuesday. Tyler Ray Fuller, 23, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 300 block of Tindell Street with fifth-degree theft.
9:11 p.m. Tuesday. Madison Ty Beltran, 21, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1000 block of East Main Street with providing false identification and public intoxication-alcohol.
Wapello Sheriff
11:09 a.m. Tuesday. Ely Herman, 23, of Ottumwa, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear.
Moulton Fire and Ambulance
Medical calls: 3:32 p.m. Tuesday. East Seventh Street, Moulton.