Ottumwa Police
2:03 a.m. Tuesday. A 27-year-old male was charged in the 400 block of North Green Street with interference with official acts and public intoxication.
9:45 a.m. Tuesday. A 63-year-old male was charged in the 800 block of Albia Road with sanitation of premises and cruelty to animals.
5:06 p.m. Tuesday. A 21-year-old male was charged at the Wapello County Jail with domestic abuse assault.
6:14 p.m. Tuesday. A 39-year-old male was charged at Venture Drive and Venture Place with shoplifting.
7:15 p.m. Tuesday. A 29-year-old female was served with a warrant in the 200 block of Osage Drive.
1:20 p.m. Tuesday. A 64-year-old male was served with a warrant at Highway 34 and West Wapello Street.
11:50 a.m. Wednesday. An 18-year-old male was charged in the 100 block of Dubuque Street with interference with official acts, reckless driving, no SR 22 insurance and driving under suspension.
7:34 p.m. Wednesday. A 22-year-old female was charged at the Wapello County Jail with failure to appear.
7:30 p.m. Wednesday. A 27-year-old male was charged at Adella and Finley with driving while barred.
8:17 p.m. Wednesday. A 35-year-old male was charged in the 700 block of Richmond Avenue with possession of drug paraphernalia, no SR 22 insurance and driving while barred.
9:04 p.m. Wednesday. A 26-year-old male was charged in the 500 block of West Mary Street with violation of probation and failure to appear.
10:58 p.m. Wednesday. A 25-year-old male was charged in the 400 block of North Clay Street with possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of controlled substance, driving under suspension and failure to appear.
7:30 a.m. Thursday. An 18-year-old male was charged at the Wapello County Jail with assault.
4 p.m. Thursday. A 47-year-old male was charged in the 1900 block of Venture Drive with fifth-degree theft.
6:30 p.m. Thursday. A 47-year-old male was charged at the Wapello County Jail with probation violation.
11:02 p.m. Thursday. A 36-year-old female was charged in the 400 block of North Clay Street with possession of controlled substance.
