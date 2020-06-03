Ottumwa fire
5:45 p.m. Monday. Animal rescue in the 200 block of South Moore Street.
11:26 a.m. Tuesday. Investigation in the 200 block of West Williams Street.
Medical calls: 2 p.m. Monday. South Milner Street. 2:58 p.m. Monday. South Market Street. 7:45 p.m. Monday. Oak Ridge Road. 8:56 p.m. Monday. East Main Street. 1:44 a.m. Tuesday. South Willard Street. 5:11 a.m. Tuesday. West Williams Street. 6:52 a.m. Tuesday. North Ward Street. 7:57 a.m. Tuesday. Minnesota Avenue. 11:10 a.m. Tuesday. Albia Road.
Ottumwa police
12:22 a.m. Monday. Domestic assault was reported in the 300 block of West Fifth Street.
9:21 a.m. Monday. Kayla Marie Hamilton, 27, 314 Ottumwa St., Ottumwa, was charged at Ottumwa and Wapello streets with driving while barred.
9:29 a.m. Monday. Theft was reported in the 300 block of Ash Street.
10:09 a.m. Monday. Criminal mischief was reported in the 1000 block of Hackberry Street.
10:38 a.m. Monday. Criminal mischief was reported in the 1000 block of Hackberry Street.
11:07 a.m. Monday. Theft was reported in the 1100 block of Hammond Avenue.
1:22 pm. Monday. Jami Sue Monohon, 42, 250 S. Chestnut St., Ottumwa, was charged in the 1900 block of Venture Drive with theft.
1:36 p.m. Monday. Thomas Anthony Rupe, 30, 1119 N. Green St., Ottumwa, was charged there with failure to restrain animal.
1:42 p.m. Monday. Robert Alan Large, 36, 923 S. Davis St., Ottumwa, was charged in the 1600 block of Calvin Place with occupying a placarded dwelling. Also charged were Jeremy Alan Merchant, 36, 12175 120th Ave., Ottumwa, and Sarah Elizabeth Merchant, 36, 12175 120th Ave., Ottumwa.
6:20 p.m. Monday. Assault on persons in certain occupations was reported in the 200 block of East Woodland Avenue.