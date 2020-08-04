Ottumwa Police
12:04 a.m. Monday.
Kyle Lee Letts, 31, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 900 block of Lillian St. with fifth-degree criminal mischief and domestic assault serious. Centerville Police
8:56 p.m. Friday. Jerry Wayne Vancenbrock, 54, of Centerville, was charged in the 25000 block of 210th Ave. with OWI first offense and driving under suspension.
11:03 a.m. Sunday. Michelle Diane Adams, 30, of Mystic, was charged at the Centerville Law Center with second-degree theft.
1:21 p.m. Sunday. Michelle Diane Adams, 30, of Mystic, was charged at the Centerville Law Center with felony forgery.
5:54 p.m. Sunday. Lucas Andrew Parson, 42, of Moulton, was charged at the Centerville Law Center with failure to appear.
3:05 a.m. Monday. A 16-year-old female juvenile was charged in the 1000 block of N. 18th St. with possession of controlled substance.
Appanoose County Sheriff
1:16 a.m. Saturday. Michelle Diane Adams, 30, of Mystic, was charged in the 300 block of N. 12th St. with fifth-degree criminal mischief.
6:42 a.m. Saturday. Nicholaus Adam Adele Wichhart, 32, of Tracy, was charged in the 21000 block of Marina Place in Moravia with boating while intoxicated.
3:10 a.m. Sunday. Lucas Andrew Parson, 42, of Moulton, was charged at the Centerville Law Center with failure to appear.
Centerville Fire and Rescue
Medical calls: 1:34 p.m. Thursday. St. Josephs Drive, Centerville. 2:07 p.m. Thursday. South 18th Street, Centerville. 5:02 p.m. Thursday. South 18th Street, Centerville. 8:03 p.m. Thursday. North 12th Street, Centerville. 8:30 p.m. Thursday. North 13th Street, Centerville. 9:23 p.m. Thursday. Bridgeview Place, Moravia. 11 a.m. Friday. S. 18th St., Centerville. 11:31 a.m. Friday. E. 7th St., Moulton. 3:15 p.m. Friday. E. Orchard St., Centerville. 7:20 p.m. Friday. N. 12th St., Centerville. 11:42 p.m. Friday. E. Van Buren St., Centerville. 8:03 a.m. Saturday. Boyer Ridge Road, Moravia. 11:54 a.m. Saturday. E. State St., Centerville. 7:41 p.m. Saturday. S. 21st St., Centerville. 9:38 p.m. Saturday. E. Clarkdale Road, Mystic. 7:33 p.m. Sunday. E. Oak St., Centerville. 10:51 a.m. Monday. S. 18th St., Centerville. 3:58 p.m. Monday. E. Washington St., Centerville. 9:27 p.m. Monday. S. 15th St., Centerville. 10:22 p.m. Monday. S. Drake Ave., Centerville.
Moravia Fire
6:45 a.m. Sunday. Vehicle accident with injuries in the 22000 block of Highway J18.
Moulton Fire and Ambulance
6:04 a.m. Monday. Vehicle accident with injuries in the 14200 block of Highway 2.
Medical calls: 11:31 a.m. Friday. E. 7th St., Moulton. 12:20 p.m. Saturday. E. 3rd St., Moulton.