Ottumwa Police
5:46 a.m. Sept. 2. Darnell Keith Jones, 30, of Ottumwa, was charged at South Walnut Avenue and Schworm Street with possession of controlled substance, operation without registration, no proof of insurance and driving under suspension.
7:38 a.m. Sept. 2. Douglass Barton Traul, 46, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 2400 block of North Court Street with public intoxication.
10:07 a.m. Sept. 2. Larry Wayne McKim Jr., 43, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 200 block of South Willard Street with failure to appear.
3 p.m. Sept. 2. Two juveniles were charged at North Court Street and Lincoln Avenue with fifth-degree degree theft and possession/purchase of alcohol under legal age.
9:13 p.m. Sept. 2. Tayler Randall Meyers, 25, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of North Ward Street with driving while barred.
10:44 p.m. Sept. 2. Cody Dean Rupe, 28, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 400 block of Burrhus Street with failure to appear.
4:32 a.m. Sept. 3. Zachary Aron Mcdanel, 29, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 300 block of South Davis Street with domestic abuse assault and first-degree harassment.
2:15 p.m. Sept. 3. Bennie Paul Owens Jr., 47, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of Church Street with failure to appear.
8:48 p.m. Sept. 3. A juvenile was charged in the 600 block of West Second Street with possession of controlled substance, interference with official acts, assault on persons in certain occupations and public intoxication.
9:16 p.m. Sept. 3. Sergio Flores Castillo, 55, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1900 block of Venture Drive with theft and trespass.
9:26 p.m. Sept. 3. Kevin Geovanny Laines, 21, of Oxnard, California, was charged in the 1200 block of East Main Street with fourth-degree criminal mischief.
11:10 p.m. Sept. 3. Zachary James McConnell, 23, of Monroe, was charged at South Schuyler Street and East Finley Avenue with OWI.
11:10 p.m. Sept. 3. James Paul Reese Jr., 23, of Monroe, was charged at South Schuyler Street and East Finley Avenue with public intoxication.
No time given, Sept. 3. Kenneth Nicholas Chrisman, 37, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 500 block of North Hancock Street with driving while barred.
12:22 a.m. Sept. 4. Jeffrey Scott Owens, 50, of Oskaloosa, was charged at East Golf Avenue and North Court Street with public intoxication.
1:56 a.m. Sept. 4. A juvenile was charged in the 900 block of West Second Street with fourth-degree criminal mischief.
8:48 a.m. Sept. 4. Brandon Scott Robbins, 28, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of North Ward Street with domestic abuse assault and fifth-degree criminal mischief.
9:50 a.m. Sept. 4. Maryann C. Jamieson, 25, of Centerville, was charged in the 100 block of North Davis Street with public intoxication and disorderly conduct.
11:32 a.m. Sept. 4. James Lloyd Hopkins, 40, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 300 block of Lincoln Avenue with violation of protective order.
5:32 p.m. Sept. 4. Brain Anjain, 22, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1000 block of East Main Street with third-degree theft.
8 p.m. Sept. 4. Maria Louise Cortes, 31, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1900 block of Venture Drive with fourth-degree theft.
11:16 p.m. Sept. 4. Kenneth Duane Bryant, 52, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1500 block of North Elm Street with failure to appear.
11:55 p.m. Sept. 4. Timothy Ray Corey, 55, of Ottumwa, was served with a warrant in the 900 block of West Second Street.
5:39 a.m. Sept. 5. Cesar Guzman Loredo, 37, of Hogansville, Georgia, was charged in the 2600 block of Meadowdale Street with public intoxication and trespass.
6:48 a.m. Sept. 5. Natalie Shauniece Bell, 28, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 400 block of West Fourth Street with possession of drug paraphernalia, public intoxication and possession of controlled substance.
9:20 a.m. Sept. 5. Shawna Lee Forney, 29, of Ottumwa, was charged at the Wapello County Jail with driving while barred.
11:02 a.m. Sept. 5. Eric Lee Clements, 33, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1200 block of North Court Street with domestic abuse assault.
4:38 p.m. Sept. 5. Brain Anjain, 22, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1000 block of East Main Street with trespass, interference with official acts and fifth-degree theft.
6:50 p.m. Sept. 5. Juan Hernandez, 36, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 200 block of Turner Drive with providing false identification and interference with official acts.
8:52 a.m. Sept. 6. Natalie Shauniece Bell, 28, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1400 block of Albia road with trespass.
9:30 a.m. Sept. 6. Stephanie L Washington, 32, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 110 block of East Second Street with first-degree harassment.
4:44 p.m. Sept. 6. Shawn Williams Ellis, 42, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 700 block of South Ward Street with trespass.
5:53 p.m. Sept. 6. Ricky Joseph Garman, 40, of Oskaloosa, was charged in the 100 block of Church Street with four counts of possession of controlled substance, dominion/control of firearm by felon, possession of short-barreled rifle, tracking in stolen weapons, violation of probation and was served with a warrant.
7:38 p.m. Sept. 6. William Thomas-Brown, 19, of Davenport, was charged in the 1900 block of Venture Drive with fifth-degree theft.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.