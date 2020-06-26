Ottumwa Fire
1:40 p.m. Thursday. Public assistance on Lake Road.
3:50 p.m. Thursday. Accident at the intersection of Albia Road and Minneopa Avenue.
3:56 p.m. Thursday. Fire alarm in the 800 block of Albia Road.
12:48 a.m. Friday. Fire alarm investigation in the 200 block of Fairview Avenue.
11:19 a.m. Friday. Mower fire in the 1100 block of East Vine Street.
1:03 p.m. Friday. Water rescue at the Black Hawk Boat Access.
Medical calls: 2:56 p.m. Thursday. Morris Avenue. 4:40 p.m. Thursday. Albia Road. 7:39 p.m. Thursday. Church Street. 8:15 p.m. Thursday. South Union Street. 11:50 p.m. Thursday. West Main Street. 2:53 a.m. Friday. Church Street. 2:53 a.m. Friday. South Davis Street. 7:49 a.m. Friday. North Marion Street. 11:08 a.m. Friday. South Iowa Avenue.
Ottumwa Police Department
1 a.m. Thursday. Jordan Wade Duncan, 20, of 320 Caldwell St., Ottumwa, was charged in the 900 block of West Second Street with failure to appear.
1:25 a.m. Thursday. Manson Otto Eis, 29, of 206 N. Fellows Ave., Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of North Weller Street with violation of protective order.
7:52 a.m. Thursday. Blake Ryan Stevens, 36, 1310 Casper Drive, Ottumwa, was arrested in the 700 block of Grace Street for a warrant.
8:11 a.m. Thursday. Gary Alan Chidester, 69, 106 N. Main St., Blakesburg, was arrested in the 300 block of West Second Street for a warrant.
11:07 a.m. Thursday. Todd Allan Sundquist, 51, 120 S. Ransom St., Ottumwa, was charged int the 1000 block of South Sheridan Avenue with interference with official acts, possession of controlled substance and violation of protective order and arrested on a warrant.
2:01 p.m. Thursday. A theft was reported in the 900 block of West Second Street.
5:52 p.m. Thursday. John Michael Brown, 26, 11007 Richmond Ave., Ottumwa, was charged in 1000 block of Richmond Avenue with public nudity-urination.
5:54 p.m. Thursday. James Henry Mcelvogue, 25, 406 E. 14th St., Des Moines, was charged in the 600 block of Queen Anne Avenue with serious domestic assault.
7:32 p.m. Thursday. Criminal mischief was reported in the 200 block of South Moore Street.
7:52 p.m. Thursday. Nathan Haze Robinson, 33, 2236 W. Second St., Ottumwa, was charged at North Forrest Avenue and West Second Street with public intoxication.
11:37 p.m. Thursday. Criminal mischief was reported in the 600 block of South Iowa Avenue.
Wapello County Sheriff
12:03 p.m. Thursday. Allen White, 23, 803 E. Mary St., Ottumwa, was arrested on a warrant for sex offender registry violation.