Ottumwa fire
4:18 p.m. Monday. Investigation in the 300 block of Chester Avenue.
6:39 p.m. Monday. Investigation in the 1100 block of West Mary Street.
Medical calls: 3:02 p.m. Monday. East Court Street. 7:30 p.m. Monday. Boone Avenue. 8:26 p.m. Monday. West Second Street. 8:47 p.m. Monday. Lake Road. 10:03 p.m. Monday. West Williams Street. 12:30 a.m. Tuesday. Forrest Avenue. 7:28 a.m. Tuesday. East Mary Street. 1:13 p.m. Tuesday. Church Street. 1:53 p.m. Tuesday. South Elm Street. 2:39 p.m. Tuesday. Williams Street.
Ottumwa police
6:33 a.m. Friday. Mackson Jesse, 28, 133 S. Elm St., Ottumwa, was charged in the 1000 block of East Main Street with public intoxication and arrested on a warrant for unspecified charges.
8:21 a.m. Friday. Jay Dean McIntosh, 31, 122 N. Ward St., ottumwa, was charged there with interference with official acts and arrested on a warrant for unspecified charges.
8:53 a.m. Friday. Kelsey Lynn Bibby, 32, 237 Kenyon Ave., Ottumwa, was charged at West Fourth and Ottumwa streets with delivery of more than five grams of methamphetamine, driving while barred, no drug tax stamp and possession of a controlled substance.
10:02 a.m. Friday. Max Allen LaPoint, 30, 709 E. Vine St., Ottumwa, was arrested in the 100 block of West Fourth Street on a warrant for unspecified charges.
11:49 a.m. Friday. Theft, forgery and unauthorized use of a credit card were reported in the 700 block of Harvey Street.
2:17 p.m. Friday. Samantha Rose Iseton, 24, 318 S. Ransom St., Ottumwa, was charged at Highway 63 and West Alta Vista Avenue with possession of drug paraphernalia and prohibited acts. Judson Coil Letts, 36, 330 Summit St., Ottumwa, was arrested on two warrants for unspecified charges.
2:57 p.m. Friday. Steven Gabriel Nicolai, 29, 944 N. Court St., Ottumwa, was charged in the 1000 block of West Second Street with interference with official acts, public intoxication and arrested on a warrant for unspecified charges.
5:48 p.m. Friday. Michael Andrew Lawhon, 22, 804 1/2 W. Stone St., No. 3, Fairfield, was charged in the 1500 block of Albia Road with theft and prohibited acts.
8:42 p.m. Friday. Andrew Stephen Tucker, 26, 108 W. South St., Bloomfield, was arrested in the 300 block of South Ash Street on a warrant for failure to appear.
10:41 p.m. Friday. Erik Nolan Fountain, 21, 2302 E. Main St., Ottumwa, was charged at North Madison Avenue and East Vine Street with driving while barred.
5:21 a.m. Saturday. Jonathan Michael Ray Brown, 26, 1107 Richmond Ave., Ottumwa, was charged at Teal Street and the Ferry Street extension with public intoxication.
5:50 a.m. Saturday. Michael Lee McIntosh, 36, 1104 N. Elm St., No. 3, Ottumwa, was charged in the 1100 block of North Elm Street with criminal mischief.
6:05 a.m. Saturday. Theft was reported in the 1300 block of North Court Street.
7:45 a.m. Saturday. Mario Salvatore Riccio Lloyd, 30, 703 W. Main St., Seymour, was charged at South Hancock and East Mary streets with public intoxication.
8:42 a.m. Saturday. Timarus Lammar Haynes, 26, 1800 Schworm St., No. 6, Ottumwa, was charged in the 2200 block of Roemer Avenue with public intoxication.
1:53 p.m. Saturday. Timarus Lammar Haynes, 26, 1800 Schworm St., No. 6, Ottumwa, was charged at the law center with criminal mischief.
3:43 a.m. Sunday. Johnny Ramirez, 24, 805 Clinton Ave., Ottumwa, was charged there with domestic assault.
8:30 a.m. Sunday. Clayton Lee Little, 35, 1569 Center Hill Wright Road, Reagan, Tennessee, was charged on Highway 34 with domestic assault.
9:58 a.m. Sunday. A juvenile was charged in the 1000 block of East Pennsylvania Avenue with assault, assault on persons in certain occupations and harassment.
11:29 a.m. Sunday. Theft was reported in the 400 block of South Madison Avenue.
2:51 p.m. Sunday. Ashton Mark Knipfer, 18, 201 Oakwood Ave., Ottumwa, was charged in the 600 block of East Second Street with driving while intoxicated and possession of a controlled substance.
3:24 p.m. Sunday. Raymond Richard Soliday, 64, 1406 Albia Road, No. 5, Ottumwa, was charged at North Johnson and Swanson avenues with public intoxication and theft.
5:45 p.m. Sunday. Disorderly conduct was reported in the 600 block of North Fellows Avenue.
6:08 p.m. Sunday. Criminal mischief was reported in the 1100 block of Monroe Avenue.
4:54 a.m. Monday. Troy Leroy Osborne, 43, 134 Palmetto Ave., Ottumwa, was charged in the 1300 block of North Court Street with attempted burglary.
9:21 p.m. Monday. Johnny Lee Walker, 35, 571 S. Ransom St., Ottumwa, was charged in the 400 block of North Sheridan Avenue with possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.
Wapello County Sheriff
9:55 p.m. Friday. Assault was reported in the 12000 block of Angle Road.
12:38 p.m. Saturday. Criminal mischief was reported in the 11500 block of Dahlonega Road.
4:59 p.m. Saturday. Shawn Miller, 34, 926 S. Lillian St., Ottumwa, was charged at Highway 63 and River Road with possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance. William Shepherd Jr., 46, 819 E. Mary St., Ottumwa, was charged with driving while barred.
12:14 p.m. Monday. Paul Price, 65, 516 Spring Creek Village, Oskaloosa, was charged on Highway 149 with driving while intoxicated.