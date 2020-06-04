OTTUMWA — There’s a chance of severe weather in Iowa Thursday evening and into the overnight hours. Ottumwa is right on the edge of the area that concerns forecasters.
As of Thursday morning, the Storm Prediction Center’s map for severe weather potential showed most of Iowa at a slight risk. The region slices right through Wapello County, with Ottumwa on one side and Eldon on the other.
The slight risk category is part of a large area forecasters are watching in the upper plains and Midwest. It includes most of South Dakota along with Iowa, as well as portions of Nebraska and Minnesota. Smaller areas are being watched in the Texas/Oklahoma panhandles and near Washington, D.C.
Storms, should they arrive, will likely be in the Wapello County area overnight. The National Weather Service gave Ottumwa a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms after 10 p.m. A chance of storms remains in the forecast through Friday night.
The run of hot temperatures will continue. Forecasters expect Ottumwa to see highs in the mid- to upper-80s into next week. A front arriving Tuesday could bring another chance for thunderstorms, but will also drop daytime highs back to near normal by Wednesday.