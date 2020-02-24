Today
• Laura Smith, 77, Ottumwa
11 a.m., Shaul Cemetery, Ottumwa
DOUDS [mdash] Kathy S. Hartsell, 67, of Douds, Iowa passed away on February 21, 2020 at Select Specialty Hospital in Davenport, Iowa. She was born on December 19, 1952 in Ypsilanti, Michigan to Raymond C. and Florence M. Salter Hartsell. Kathy graduated from Wayne Memorial High School in Way…
OTTUMWA [mdash]Kermit B. Smith, 81, of Ottumwa, died at 4:14 p.m. February 18, 2020 at the University of Missouri Hospital in Columbia, MO. Memorial services at a later date are pending at Reece Funeral Home.
