Replacement of the Highway 78 bridge over the Canadian Pacific railroad in Keokuk County, about 2.5 miles west of Richland, will require closing the bridge over the railroad beginning April 11 until late fall, weather permitting, according to the Iowa Department of Transportation’s Fairfield construction office.
During this project, through traffic on Highway 78 will be detoured using Keokuk-Jefferson County Road V-63 (270th Avenue), Jefferson County road H-17 (120th Street), and Highway 1. Local traffic will have access to Highway 78 except for the lanes crossing the bridge over the railroad at mile marker 8.8.