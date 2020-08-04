UPDATE: Hills Fest 2020 has been switched to a virtual format this year, college officials announced Wednesday.
OTTUMWA — Hills Fest 2020, an annual entertainment event hosted by Indian Hills Community College, will have a different look this season.
The event, which is scheduled for Friday in the Bennett Parking Lot on the college’s main campus, will have its usual fun and entertainment. However, it will also be an opportunity to help prospective students complete applications, apply for financial aid and enroll in Fall 2020 classes.
Also, all attendees will be entered into a drawing for two $1,200 admissions scholarships.
Most of the event will be half-hour information sessions, starting at 4:30 p.m. and ending at 7:30, but there will be bilingual sessions at 5:30 and again at 6:30.
Following the information sessions will be a drive-in movie taking place at 7:30 in the Advanced Technology Center parking lot.
The Lunch Lady Food Truck and Polar Xpress Frozen Yogurt will be providing food for the event.
Also, anyone planning to attend are encouraged to share the event on social media.
To RSVP for the event, visit https://indianhills.formstack.com/forms/hills_fest_rsvp
For more information, contact Ranae Molkenthin (641-683-5306), Blaire Siems (641-683-5115) or Bianca Myers (641-683-5302).