OTTUMWA — The hospice facility in Ottumwa is following the lead of many other health care facilities and limiting access as the COVID-19 outbreak continues.
A statement from Hospice, Serving Davis & Wapello Counties, said Thursday the facility will allow entry only for patients’ immediate family members, clergy and for hospice staff. The announcement also suspended all in-services and bereavement group meetings “until further notice.”
Hospice officials are keeping in close contact with local and state public health agencies, and said adjustments to the policies may be made as conditions evolve.
Questions can be directed to the Hospice office at (641) 682-0684.