Sophomore Destiny Lewis of the Indian Hills Softball team has been named the 2023 National Fastpitch Coaches Association (NFCA) Junior College Division I Player of the Year, announced by the national organization on Friday afternoon.
Lewis becomes the first player in program history to be named a national player of the year for the Indian Hills Softball team. A two-time NFCA First-Team All-American, Lewis cemented herself in Indian Hills history after a two-year career that re-wrote the record books.
"Destiny has earned the respect of the entire country after the season she had," stated head coach Lindsay Diehl. "Getting to the National Tournament and getting her on that stage was important for others to put eyes on her and know what caliber of talent Destiny has. She truly is a 5 tool player and has proven to maybe be the best to do it in an Indian Hills uniform. Extremely proud of her and representing Indian Hills Softball on a national stage."
The two-time Iowa Community College Athletic Conference (ICCAC) Player of the Year, Lewis closed out her Indian Hills career with eight school records – four single season marks and four career records. Lewis also ranks in the top-five in school history in seven additional categories. As a sophomore, Lewis took hold of the all-time home runs (62), runs (177), RBI (182), and total bases (407) records in Indian Hills history.
Lewis totaled 31 home runs in 2023, tying her own school record for most home runs in a single season. As a sophomore, Lewis totaled 92 RBI on the year, third-most in school history while her 193 total bases also rank third all-time. Lewis collected 24 multi-hit games on the year, including a five-hit performance to tie a school record.
While Lewis excelled at the plate, her transition to second base during the 2023 campaign set her apart. Lewis posted a .947 fielding percentage in 188 total chances while turning eight double plays. As a sophomore, Lewis increased her fielding percentage by nearly 80 points while reducing her errors by 33 percent.
Lewis collected five ICCAC Athlete of the Week honors and was named the NJCAA Athlete of the Week on April 12. The sophomore also garnered multiple region accolades, earning NJCAA Region 11 and NFCA Midwest Region First-Team honors.
On the national level, Lewis ranked fourth in the NJCAA in total home runs this year while her 62 roundtrippers were the most among all junior college participants over the last two seasons. Lewis also ranked in the top-10 in the nation in total runs and RBI on the year.
Over the course of two seasons, Lewis helped guide the Warriors to two NJCAA Region 11 championships, the 2023 NJCAA Midwest District Championship, and an eighth-place finish at the 2023 NJCAA DI Softball World Series. Lewis and the Warriors captured 93 wins over the last two years with an .823 winning percentage, including a 41-1 record in ICCAC contests.
Along with Lewis, three additional members of the team earned NFCA All-American honors.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.