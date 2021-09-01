OTTUWMA — The Ottumwa Public Library, in partnership with the United Way of Wapello County, have announced that the Dolly Parton Imagination Library has been.
The program mails a free age-appropriate book each month to registered children ages birth to 5 years old who reside in the county.
To help introduce the program to the county there will be a kickoff even Sept. 8 from 4-6 p.m. in Central Park outside of the library. There will be a story walk, refreshments and craft bags given away, in addition to the opportunity to sign up children for the program.
"We are so excited to be able to bring Dolly Parton's Imagination Library to our area. The communities where this has been implemented have seen overwhelming positive results in helping to prepare their toddlers for success in school through the early literacy skill set," library director Sonja Ferrell said. "Parents also benefit by the guidance and support provided by the DPIL for reading with their children."
The United Way also is pleased the program will be available in the county.
"We are so proud to be a part of bringing this program to Wapello County. Early childhood education is a top priority for United Way, and this program is such a great opportunity to invest in our young children," United Way of Wapello County Executive Director Ali Wilson said. "Inspiring a love of reading early sets kids up for success in school and in life."
The program is sponsored by the Dolly Party Foundation and matched with local funds. The United Way has made a generous contribution and the Ottumwa Regional Legacy Foundation has recently awarded a matching grant between the Ottumwa Library Foundation and the Bright Ideas program. The contributions get the program off to a solid start and more individual contributions and grant funds can keep the program going in the future.