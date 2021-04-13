OTTUMWA — New state data on Tuesday showed another 442 individuals were positive for the coronavirus.
The Iowa Department of Public Health reported no new deaths caused by the virus. The state regularly reports deaths on a delay, taking days and weeks to add deaths publicly after a verification process. To date, there have been 5,857 deaths reported in Iowa.
There were two new cases in Appanoose County reported. Updated data also included 1 new case in Davis, 1 in Van Buren and 1 in Wapello.
Iowa has now given 1,806,921 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine to Iowa residents, which is 10,818 more than the prior day. As of Tuesday, the state has given one dose of the vaccine to roughly 12.5% of its population. About 24.8% have received both doses.
Wapello County has completed vaccination series for 21.3% of its residents as of Tuesday, or a total of 7,444. Another 3,347 have received their first dose.
The number of residents receiving all required doses of a COVID-19 vaccine in area counties include 3,522 in Jefferson, 2,890 in Appanoose, 1,845 in Monroe, 1,607 in Davis, and 1,234 in Van Buren.
The number of Iowans hospitalized with COVID-19 decreased to 220 as of Tuesday morning. There were 56 in an intensive care unit.
Out of Courier area counties, the 14-day test positivity rate was highest in Monroe County at 7.5%. It was lowest in Jefferson County at 1%.