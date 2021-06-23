Negiotiated 5,760 5,760 8,753 8,129
Other Market Formula (Futures/Options) 27,996 27,996 30,486
Swine or Pork Market Formula 127,516 127,516 129,204 114,851
Other Purchase Arrangement 180,010 180,010 59,503 64,536
Negotiated Formula 1,810 1,810 1,455 345
Packer Sold (all purchase types) 32,180 32,180 31,666 19,707
Negotiated Purchase (Including Packer Sold)
Barrows & Gilts (carcass basis):
Compared to prior day’s closing weighted average (LM_HG204), 5.26 lower
Wtd Avg 126.44, 5 Day Rolling Average 131.42