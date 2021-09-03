Negiotiated 5,835 5,835 6,840 4,849

Other Market Formula (Futures/Options) 22,663 22,663 24,380 49,759

Swine or Pork Market Formula 120,023 120,023 138,433 113,394

Other Purchase Arrangement 68,146 68,146 70,337 56,055

Negotiated Formula 1,000 1,000 0 835

Packer Sold (all purchase types) 25,188 25,188 25,855 27,302

Negotiated Purchase (Including Packer Sold)

Barrows & Gilts (carcass basis):

Compared to prior day’s closing weighted average (LM_HG204), 0.06 lower

Wtd Avg 94.18, 5 Day Rolling Average 94.64

