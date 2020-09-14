Seventy-seven Iowa hospitals collected $928.3 million in accelerated and advance Medicare payments that were available as a government stimulus to cover expenses in the COVID-19 pandemic’s early days last spring, an IowaWatch analysis of Center for Medicare & Medicaid Services data shows.

Amounts for Iowa hospitals ranged from $92.8 million for MercyOne Des Moines Medical Center to $1 million for Sanford Medical Center in Rock Rapids, the data show.

Others of note included $76.6 million for UnityPoint Health-Iowa Methodist Center in Des Moines; $56.3 million for the Genesis Medical Center in Davenport; $55 million for MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center in Mason City; $41.7 million for Mercy Medical Center in Cedar Rapids; and $38.6 million for Saint Luke’s Hospital in Cedar Rapids.

The funds were part of $1.02 billion in accelerated and advance Medicare payments sent not only to Iowa hospitals, but to physicians, optometrists, chiropractors, psychiatrists, psychologists and other health care providers; facilities for skilled nursing and senior living; mental health care facilities; and others eligible for the accelerated and advance payments, the data show. They must be paid back to Medicare and Medicaid Services.

The Medicare payment programs, separate from funding health care providers received from programs such as the CARES Act and other COVID-19-related emergency plans, allowed applying health care providers to receive in advance three months of anticipated Medicare billings. Medicare distributed $100.3 billion nationwide before stopping accelerated payments for re-evaluation and suspended advance payments in April because of other available funding.

The 77 Iowa hospitals taking accelerated Medicare payments included 44 critical access hospitals with 25 or fewer beds and serving rural areas. The rural hospitals could seek ahead of time up to 125% of their anticipated Medicare payments for a six-month period, rules for the program stated. About 800 of the nation’s 1,330 critical access hospitals received accelerated Medicare payments earlier this year.

University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, which has received roughly $49 million in CARES fund distributions for the hospital and its physicians, did not apply for the accelerated and advance Medicare programs. Neither did others. Industry officials said in several IowaWatch interviews that some hospital leaders were skittish about the program’s payback plan.

That plan calls for hospitals taking accelerated payments to credit Medicare for billings until the advanced money is paid back, beginning 120 days after receiving funding. Those that cannot pay back the advances in full have to pay 10.25% interest on the balance owed after a certain amount of time has passed:

• Up to a year after receiving funds for critical access hospitals, inpatient acute care hospitals, cancer hospitals and children’s hospitals.

• Up to 210 days for long-term care hospitals, inpatient rehabilitation centers, inpatient mental health facilities, and their suppliers.

• Thirty days after the 120-day payback period ends for other health care providers.

The Center for Medicare & Medicaid Services has told hospitals the U.S. Treasury Department set the interest rate and that it cannot waive or change the rate. The Treasury Department has declined to respond to multiple requests IowaWatch made in July, August and September for the reason the interest rate is in double digits.

Paying back the accelerated and advance payments is doable but challenging, Michael Topchik, national leader for the Chartis Center for Rural Health, said. It especially would be challenging for hospitals operating in the red with, say, 17 days of operating cash on hand, he said.

“For them to pay that back, that will take them from a position of stabilizing that hospital to just putting them back right where they were, with feet to the fire,” Topchik said.

Topchik said he and researchers at Chartis, part of the national health care delivery consulting firm iVantage Health Analytics, have heard the concerns about paying back the funds and, if stuck with it, the interest rate. But, he said, he wonders why roughly one-third of the country’s hospitals did not take the payments.

Hospitals’ financial performance played a key role in decisions.

IowaWatch reviewed certified financial data for each Iowa hospital earlier this year and found that 44 of the state’s 118 hospitals ended the last fiscal year for which they reported with a negative balance. Most of the hospitals in that analysis are in small, rural regions but a few were short-term acute care hospitals in urban areas, IowaWatch reported. (That 44 hospitals showed up in that analysis and also is the number of critical access hospitals drawing accelerated Medicare payments is a statistical coincidence.)

Even a larger hospital faces difficulty paying back accelerated payments, Kirk Norris, president of the Iowa Hospital Association, said. Norris said a hospital could pay back accelerated payments but then end up having to furlough workers when Medicare money doesn’t come in later.

Norris suggested that rural hospitals would survive COVID-19 financially if the accelerated payments became forgiven loans, but no congressional action is pending to do that.

“This whole thing has really been … as much about lost revenue as it has been expenses that you previously didn’t have,” Norris said.

Revenue losses are expected to continue, he said. A large part of the reason is the loss of clinical procedures small hospitals normally rely on but which have been delayed or canceled while the hospitals deal with COVID-19. Moreover, some patients are skipping or delaying medical checkups that produce hospital income because they wrongly fear going to the medical facility may not be safe. Or, they think a discomfort they feel is not serious enough to be checked, several hospital leaders and industry analysts at the state and national level said in IowaWatch interviews.

Mark Holmes, director of the Sheps Center for Health Services Research at the University of North Carolina, used mild heart attacks as one example. A lot of heart attacks can be mild enough that a person suffering it doesn’t feel compelled to go to a hospital, he said.

“They might have stayed home,” Holmes said. “They might have died in their house and just never have seen the health care system, interacted with the health care system because they were too scared to go in,”

National stimulus efforts have included $175 billion in two initial rounds of CARES Act funding; another $10 billion for rural hospitals; payments of $12 billion in May and $10 billion in July for hospitals with high COVID-19 admissions; other distributions to safety net hospitals, children’s hospitals, assisted living facilities and nursing homes; and payroll protection plan payments for hospitals with 500 or fewer employees.

The Center for Medicare & Medicaid Services suspended the accelerated program April 24 to re-evaluate its use because of other revenue sources the federal government made available to health care providers.

